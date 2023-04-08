Apple TV’s Ghosted trailer made quite some noise upon its release and fans can’t wait to see Chris Evans and Ana de Armas paired together for this romantic comedy. The hilarious trailer sees Evans’ Cole meeting Armas’ Sadie as the two spend a magical time together. While he’s quite excited about her, she ghosts him. The fun premise and hilarious events make for a good feature as fans wait to see how things unfold between the two. To hype fans further, Apple TV released a new clip that teases the madness that’ll ensue in this movie.

The brief clip shows Cole as a captive with Sadie by his side. The two have a hysterical exchange with their explosive chemistry apparent. As the two are bickering at each other Mike Moh's bad guy finds some intimate pictures in Cole’s phone of two, which Sadie seems unaware of. What follows has to be either an epic action sequence or a hilarious exchange as the image has certainly blown the duo's cover.

Ghosted follows Cole who falls head over heels for enigmatic Sadie and follows her to London when she apparently ghosted him after their first date. But, as seen in the first trailer, he makes the shocking discovery that she’s a secret agent. Before the two can decide on a second date, they are swept away on an international adventure to save the world. While de Armas showcases amazing action chops, Evans is seen in the image of a hopeless lover before he finally gets in on the action. The movie reunites Evans and de Armas who previously worked on Knives out and The Gray Man together.

Image via Apple TV+

RELATED: 'Ghosted': Release Window, Cast, Filming Details, and Everything We Know so Far About the Chris Evans-Ana de Armas Film

The Team and Cast Behind Ghosted

Both Armas and Evans are perfect castings given their background in action movies and romantic features. The script by Paul Wernick and Rhett Reese perfectly turns the usual romantic comedy trope on its head by presenting Armas as a CIA agent and Evans as the lovely boy next door. Under Dexter Fletcher’s direction, the two seem to be in safe hands while trying new roles. With a talented cast on and off camera, the movie is certain to tickle the audience with the right dose of action and adventure.

Ghosted sees Evans as Cole Riggan, Armas as Sadie, Moh as Wagner, Adrien Brody as Leveque, Tiya Sircar as Patti, Tim Blake Nelson as Borislov, Marwan Kenzari as Marco, Anna Deavere Smith as Claudia Yates, Lizzie Broadway as Mattie, and Mustafa Shakir as Monte Jackson. Also rounding off the cast are Amy Sedaris, Tate Donovan, Scott Vogel, Burn Gorman, Fahim Fazli, Marisol Correa, and more.

The movie premieres on Apple TV+ on April 21. You can check out the new clip below: