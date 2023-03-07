Ana de Armas and Chris Evans are reuniting for Apple TV+'s upcoming romantic action film Ghosted, and the marketing push for the project is in full swing. The studio not only released the first trailer for the highly anticipated film, but also unveiled a new poster showing off de Armas and Evans back in action.

The poster shows de Armas' character Sadie laying on top of Evans' Cole Riggan, seemingly protecting him from an explosion. Both of them are looking deeply into the camera, suggesting that there may be more at play emotionally between the two. This seems to fall in line with the premise of the film. While plot details remain thin, Ghosted will follow Cole as he travels to London after Sadie ghosts him following a first date. When he arrives across the pond to surprise her, Cole discovers an alarming secret: Sadie is a secret agent, and the pair are soon embarking on an international spy adventure. The film seemingly flips the "damsel-in-distress" archetype on its head, as Evans appears to be the one consistently needing help, something that can be seen throughout the trailer. In addition to de Armas and Evans, Ghosted will also star Adrian Brody, Mike Moh, Amy Sedaris, Tim Blake Nelson, and Tate Donovan.

Ghosted is being directed by Dexter Fletcher, best known for helming the musical biopic Rocketman about singer Elton John. Fletcher directed Ghosted from a screenplay from Rhett Reese, Paul Wernick, Chris McKenna, and Erik Sommers. Reese and Wernick have no shortage of projects on their plate, as they are also currently writing the script for the upcoming Marvel film Deadpool 3. Ghosted is a collaboration between Apple Studios and Skydance, and will be produced by David Ellison, Dana Goldberg, and Don Granger for the latter banner, along with Jules Daly, Evans, Reese, and Wernick. Excutive producers include de Armas, Donald J. Lee Jr., and Brian Bell.

Image via Apple TV+

This will be the third team-up in recent years for Evans and de Armas, after she took over the role in Ghosted from Scarlett Johansson, who had to drop out to scheduling conflicts. The pair recently starred together in a similar genre film, the action thriller The Gray Man from directors Joe Russo and Anthony Russo. The high-budget film, which premiered on Netflix in July 2022, also starred Ryan Gosling. Evans and de Armas most notably worked together, however, for Rian Johnson's smash-hit whodunnit Knives Out. The 2019 mystery film became a massive success, generating more than $300 million at the box office and helping to cement de Armas' status as an A-list star. A sequel, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, was released in 2022, though de Armas and Evans were not involved.

Ghosted is slated to premiere on Apple TV+ on April 21. The new poster for the film can be seen below: