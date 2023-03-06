Watch Chris Evans channel his inner damsel in distress when the romantic action comedy comes to Apple TV+ next month.

The first trailer for Apple TV+'s upcoming romantic action-comedy, Ghosted, has been released—and it showcases a delightful Chris Evans as a damsel in need of some serious rescuing from Ana de Armas' master spy. The plot had been kept under lock and key, but some details had previously emerged—the film was said to be a high-concept romantic, action-adventure film. Early reports of the film compare it to the 1980s classic Romancing the Stone which starred Kathleen Turner and Michael Douglas.

The trailer teases an exciting and action-packed adventure as the smitten Evans, who has fallen hard for De Armas, ends up being 'ghosted'—suddenly falling out of contact without explanation, for the elder statespeople reading this news story—by her and is determined to find out why. Her secret life as a super spy is certainly one way to explain her disappearing without a trace.

The film is directed by Dexter Fletcher who is probably best known for his work on the two musical biopics of music legends Freddie Mercury and Elton John. After Bryan Singer was forced to quit, Fletcher took over as the uncredited director of the Oscar-Winning Mercury biopic Bohemian Rhapsody. The following year he directed Taron Egerton in Rocketman, a jukebox musical biopic about John.

Who Else Is Behind Ghosted?

The movie is written by Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick, who have previously worked together for the 2009 horror comedy Zombieland, and in 2016 with Marvel and Fox's Deadpool where their witty and sharp script brought to life Ryan Reynolds' iconic Wade Wilson. Wernick and Reese wrote the sequels for both: Zombieland: Double Tap and Deadpool 2, and are currently attached as the writers of the upcoming Deadpool 3 for Disney, which will bring the character into the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

This is the third time in recent years that Evans and De Armas have teamed up, following Knives Out, the Rian Johnson whodunit about the mysterious death of a successful writer, and The Grey Man, from the Russo Brothers which also starred Ryan Gosling, for Netflix.

Joining Evans and Armas are Adrien Brody as Leveque, Mike Moh as Wagner, Tim Blake Nelson as Borislov, Marwan Kenzari as Marco, Anna Deavere Smith as Claudia Yates, Lizze Broadway as Mattie, Mustafa Shakir as Monte Jackson, Tiya Sircar as Patti, Amy Sedaris, and Tate Donovan.

Ghosted is produced by Apple Studios, Skydance Media with David Ellison, Dana Goldberg, Don Granger, and Julie Daly serving as producers along with Evans, Wernick, and Reese. The filming of the movie began on February 14, 2022, in Atlanta and Washington D.C., and it wrapped in May 2022. The film is slated for release on Apple TV+ in April.