Modern dating sucks. With the rise of dating apps and technology, it's become increasingly hard for most people to find somebody that they feel that special connection with. Many of us have had those first dates where we felt that everything went perfectly, we thought we met the right one, there seemed to be a spark, the date went on for much longer than you initially had planned for, and you just can't stop talking to your friends and family about just how great it went. Then, a few days go by, and you never hear from your date again. You may send a text or two. Still nothing. You've been ghosted. That's the simple set-up for Dexter Fletcher's action rom-com Ghosted, which marks the third collaboration between Chris Evans and Ana de Armas after Knives Out and The Gray Man.

There was a time when these kinds of star-powered films were plentiful in Hollywood. You stick two A-list stars together, put them in zany situations and you've typically got yourself a winner. Films like Romancing the Stone, 50 First Dates, and Overboard come to mind. After a while, these films seemed to just vanish out of thin air only to recently have a resurgence with hits like The Lost City and Ticket to Paradise. Ghosted fits right in the wheelhouse of those films. It puts two charismatic stars together and thrusts them into an enjoyable two-hour romp filled with quips, sexiness and some electric chemistry.

When the film introduces us to Cole (Evans), we learn that he is a timid, aspiring writer who has never really lived his life to the fullest. Around the time he graduated from college, he left his dreams behind and went to work on his family's farm. His dating life has been practically non-existent, he claims that he's a romantic at heart, but he definitely can come off as a bit overbearing. While working a stand at the farmers market he meets Sadie (de Armas) and the two almost immediately begin to bicker. After some coaxing by his colleagues who sensed a spark between the two, Cole chases after Sadie and asks her out. The connection is undeniable, and their coffee date turns into an entire day of walking around Washington DC. Flirting turns to kissing, and, eventually, Sadie invites Cole into her bedroom.

Image via Apple TV+

Cole returns home to his family elated, claiming that he's met the right one for him. Of course, he never hears from Sadie again, and his anxiety gets the best of him as he sends her dozens of overbearing texts. When he realizes that he left his inhaler in Sadie's purse, he uses a GPS tracker to learn that Sadie is in England, and with the support of his parents (Amy Sedaris, Tate Donovan), he flies overseas to reconnect with her. Not long into his trip, Cole ends up being kidnapped by terrorists who suspect that he's the notorious arms dealer 'The Taxman,' and he's soon saved by Sadie, who reveals that she's a CIA agent. Sadie reluctantly brings Cole along on a daring mission in order to save the free world from nefarious forces.

Ghosted is pretty much exactly what you'd expect from this kind of setup. It has a cute concept, and it's the kind of four-quadrant action-comedy that has dominated the streaming charts in the last few years. Evans and de Armas' chemistry is irresistibly charming, only getting better as the film moves along. The characters they play are definitely familiar, with Evans' Cole feeling like it was written with Ryan Reynolds in mind and de Armas continuing her venture as a femme fatale after No Time to Die and The Gray Man. As archetypal as they may be, Evans and de Armas are just so likable. They bring such a warm presence to the film that it ultimately helps rescue it from some major pitfalls.

There's also an impressive supporting cast alongside Evans and de Armas as Adrien Brody hams it up as the mustache-twirling villain Leveque. Despite the character being one-dimensional and generic, Brody still manages to dominate every single scene he's in. Marwan Kenzari also shows up as Marco, a former ally of Sadie's, and his back-and-forth with the main stars definitely brings some good laughs. There are also a number of memorable cameos from some recognizable faces that will surely get a reaction from the audience.

Image via Apple TV+

Where Ghosted starts to fall apart is in the editing department, particularly in the first act. Even in simple dialogue scenes, the film feels over-edited to the point that it just becomes way too distracting. You don't initially feel the connection between Cole and Sadie on their first date because half the time it doesn't even feel like Evans and de Armas filmed those scenes together. If this was intentional, it was certainly an odd choice. Aesthetically the film also just looks extremely bland and uninspired. Setting aside any moments of obvious CGI, it just doesn't look visually interesting at all, as if the film is relying solely on its attractive cast.

Despite a good sense of humor, the script written by Rhett Reese, Paul Wernick, Chris McKenna, and Erik Sommers is unremarkable. The central romance between Evans and de Armas is sweet, but it also just becomes increasingly repetitive to the point where the audience really starts to feel the two-hour runtime. There's also a boatload of needle drops of what you'd find on the indie soft-rock station that feel like they're there just to be there because, let's be honest, "Uptown Funk" isn't the epitome of cool that we thought it was back in 2015.

Ghosted is far from perfect, but there's still enough enjoyment to be had, especially if you're looking for something light to watch with the family on a Friday night. Evans and de Armas are charming as ever alongside a rock-solid supporting cast. There are enough laughs and fun action scenes to warrant a recommendation, just don't expect much more from it.

Rating: B-

Ghosted is available on Apple TV+ on April 21.