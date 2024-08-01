The Big Picture Ghosted may have started strong, but with a 25% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes, it failed to resonate with audiences.

Starring Chris Evans and Ana de Armas, the film follows a predictable plot of love crossed with action and espionage elements.

Despite negative feedback, the romantic action-comedy is still available to stream on Apple TV+ for those interested in the star-studded cast.

Mixing action, adventure, comedy, and romance with director Dexter Fletcher (Rocketman) and stars Chris Evans (The Gray Man) and Ana de Armas (Deep Water) sounds like a recipe for perfection. But, as Apple TV+ would come to discover with their 2023 film, Ghosted, an ideal mix does not a hit make. Currently sitting on Rotten Tomatoes with a 25% approval rating, the movie was a critical failure and didn’t perform much better with audiences. Despite the negative feedback to come, Ghosted started strong as the streamer’s most watched feature-length premiere, and you can still see it for yourself as the title is available on Apple TV+.

Following the predictable pattern of the many love-crossed action stories that have come before it, Ghosted centers on Cole (Evans), a man who thinks he’s found the love of his life after his path crosses with the mysterious, brainy, and gorgeous Sadie (de Armas). Giddy to see where the relationship is headed, Cole’s life is flipped upside down when he discovers that Sadie is living a double life as a secret agent. Just when he’s getting his head wrapped around the big reveal, Cole gets pulled into Sadie’s new mission and the duo find themselves on a globe-trotting second date.

Packing out the rest of the movie’s call sheet are names including Adrien Brody (The Pianist), Amy Sedaris (Strangers with Candy), Tim Blake Nelson (The Ballad of Buster Scruggs), Mike Moh (Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood), Anna Deavere Smith (Nurse Jackie), and Marwan Kenzari (Aladdin). With his background as both Captain America and Johnny Storm aka the Human Torch, Evans has quite the pull with fellow Marvel stars. We won’t spoil it here, but it’s worth knowing that a handful of fellow MCU alumni show up in Ghosted in cameo capacities.

‘Ghosted’ Isn’t the Only Time Chris Evans and Ana de Armas Have Appeared On Screen Together

Close

By the time Ghosted debuted, its stars had already joined forces on two other projects, Rian Johnson’s 2019 comedy murder mystery flick, Knives Out, and Anthony and Joe Russo’s Netflix action-thriller, The Gray Man. Both titles received better reviews than the pair’s action rom-com with Knives Out holding an almost perfect 97% on Rotten Tomatoes and The Gray Man not performing that much better than Ghosted with 45% on the review website.

Still, if the idea of Evans and de Armas appearing opposite one another as a blossoming couple on a life-threatening global mission piques your interest, you can check out Ghosted now streaming on Apple TV+.

Watch On Apple TV+