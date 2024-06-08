The Big Picture Ghostface from Scream franchise gets new Funko Pop collection with glow-in-the-dark exclusive figure and jumbo 9.7 inch tall version.

The original Scream revitalized the slasher genre with meta Wes Craven classic, leading to sequels and cult status.

Scream 7 is rumored to start filming in fall with Neve Campbell returning as Sidney Prescott.

Over the last 25 years, there have been few slasher villains as well known as Ghostface. The masked killer was made popular by the Scream franchise, which debuted in 1996. Since then, this scary face of horror has been featured in sequels, video games, TV shows, apparel collections, and toys. Now, Funko is adding to Ghostface’s blood-soaked legacy with a new horrifying Pop collection.

All three Ghostfaces in this set are variations of each other. The base Pop sees the killer in a striking pose with their signature hunting knife at the ready, not too dissimilar to the many chase sequences horror fans have seen throughout the Scream Franchise. There will also be an Amazon exclusive version of Ghostface in the same position as the normal figure that glows-in-the-dark. However, the main attraction to this slash-tastic collection is the new Ghostface Jumbo Pop that stands at a frightening 9.7 inches tall.

This isn’t Funko’s first attempt at this genre icon, as Ghostface did get a figure in the early days of the Pop line. However, that particular figure is on the rarer side nowadays and one that has been easily faked over the years. With other horror villains like Michael Myers, Leatherface, Chucky and the Universal Monsters all getting new Pops in the last year, it’s nice to see Ghostface rejoin the scream-worthy party.

The Legacy of 'Scary Movie'

Image via Funko

While the slasher landscape was on the verge of collapse in the mid-90s thanks to the oversaturation of the genre throughout the 80s, Scream and Ghostface single-handedly rescued the sub-genre with one deadly strike. The meta Wes Craven classic ushered in a new youthful era of slashers which included I Know What You Did Last Summer, The Faculty, Urban Legend, and Valentine. However, the film also turned Scream into horror’s next hot franchise. Scream 2 quickly followed the original in 1997, being equally praised for its commentary on sequels and escalated thrills. After this, the franchise would hit a few bumps in the road with Scream 3 released in 2000 and Scream 4 in 2011.

While both installments have become cult classics in their own right, critically they weren’t seen as fresh and new as the previous two films. The franchise would then gain new life with Scream (2022), continuing the story of the main final girl, Sidney Prescott, while expertly introducing a new batch of characters/actors for the next generation of Ghostface fans to latch onto. The latter of which included Melissa Barrera and Jenna Ortega, who have gone on to become modern horror royalty. Mirroring the original's path to a sequel, Scream VI would follow a year later in 2023 with the fresh setting of New York City to kill in. Following up the critical and financial success of the last two films, Scream 7 is finally back on track after some disappointing setbacks and story changes with Neve Campbell returning to the role of Sidney. That means Ghostface will soon be returning to the big screen.

There’s no release date or window for Scream 7 yet, but it's rumored to start shooting in the fall. Original franchise screenwriter Kevin Williamson is also returning. This time in the director’s chair. While we wait for more Scream updates, you can currently pre-order the normal and jumbo Ghostface Pops on Entertainment Earth’s website and the glow-in-the-dark Ghostface on Amazon’s website. All three figures are set to be released later this summer.

Your browser does not support the video tag.