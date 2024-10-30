When it comes to slasher villains, one of the crown pillars of the blood-soaked sub-genre has been Ghostface. The horror movie-loving killer has been terrorizing Woodsboro and Sidney Prescott for the last quarter-century in the Scream franchise. There’s going to be a long wait for Scream 7 in early 2026, but Ghostface has been kept in the pop culture spotlight with new board games, action figures, and Funko Pops. Now, it's been announced that Ghostface will be joining the roster of the popular fighting game Mortal Kombat 1.

Ghostface will be added to the expensive roster on November 19th for players who have early access through the Khaos Reigns edition of the game, or November 26th for everyone else. A short teaser released by the game’s developer, NetherRealms Studios, showcased some of the famous killer’s masks that players will be able to equip in fights. This includes the devil horn, scarecrow, chrome, and blood-soaked variants that have been a staple of the Halloween season the last few decades. The best part is that Ghostface will once again be played by Roger L. Jackson; he has voiced the sinister character in all six Scream films.

This slasher icon now joins the T-1000 from T2: Judgment Day and Conan the Barbarian as guest characters for Mortal Kombat 1. Ghostface is keeping alive a long-standing Mortal Kombat tradition of including horror characters as playable fighters. This started all the way back with Mortal Kombat (2009), when Freddy Krueger from A Nightmare on Elm Street became a DLC fighter. Since then, other genre legends like Jason Voorhees, Leatherface, the Xenomorph, the Predator, and Arnold Schwarzenegger’s T-800 from The Terminator have been playable in the franchise.

What’s ‘Scream 7’ About?

Close

While there’s no official plot for Scream 7 yet, Neve Campbell will be returning as Sidney Prescott after the character was sidelined in Scream VI. Characters like Sam and Tara Carpenter won’t be included in the upcoming sequel after Melissa Barrera’s firing in 2023 and Jenna Ortega leaving the project in early 2024. However, one other franchise vet that is returning for Scream 7 is the original franchise’s writer, Kevin Williamson, who will this time be taking on director’s duties for the film. If that wasn’t enough, the seventh installment has recently been given the release date of February 27, 2026. That year will mark the 30th anniversary of the original scary movie, Scream.

Where Can You Stream ‘Scream’?

All six Scream films are currently streaming on Paramount+. Before your next scary movie binge, and before gamers can take up the mantle of Ghostface, you can watch the new scream-worthy Mortal Kombat 1 trailer below.