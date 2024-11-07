A human voice is a very powerful thing, and a distinct one can also be extremely memorable. It’s why we can pick out the voices of certain characters or actors without so much as a second glance. In the horror genre especially, we become very familiar with certain voices portraying the titular villains. After all, who would Chucky be if he wasn’t voiced by Brad Dourif? Or Freddy Krueger without Robert Englund? The same goes for Ghostface from Scream. The Ghostface mask has been donned by many characters in the franchise, but his classic voice that taunts the characters, asking what their favorite scary movie is, belongs to one specific person: Roger L. Jackson. While Ghostface is eerie enough on his own, the menacing phone calls only amp up the scare factor to full horror-legend status. So it may be surprising to learn that it's that voice that connects Ghostface to The Powerpuff Girls.

How are Ghostface and ‘The Powerpuff Girls’ Connected?

Close

Scream and The Powerpuff Girls could not be more different. After all, Scream is a horror movie about a knife-wielding killer who terrorizes a small town, specifically Sidney Prescott (Neve Campbell) and her friends. Whereas The Powerpuff Girls are child superheroes by the names of Blossom, Bubbles, and Buttercup who have to save their town from evildoers. It’s a classic, child-friendly cartoon, so how could there be a crossover between it and Scream? Well, you know those evildoers I just mentioned? One of them just so happens to be voiced by Roger L. Jackson, aka Ghostface himself.

In The Powerpuff Girls, Jackson provides the voice of Mojo Jojo, a mad scientist chimpanzee and the biggest enemy of the adolescent superhero squad. He is always trying to take over the world, but is repeatedly beaten by the Powerpuff Girls (though he does best them a few times as well). Jackson has been providing the voice of the character since 1998, meaning that for over two decades, we’ve not only been privy to his long-term gig as Ghostface, but also his work voicing Mojo Jojo as well. But don’t feel down if you missed it, because the eerie familiarity of Ghostface’s modulated voice is stripped away here, and it’s all Jackson’s raw voice acting untouched.

Roger L. Jackson Has a Long Career in Voice Acting

While Scream may be the most famous and recognizable work, Jackson has over 200 credits to his name. Obviously, there's The Powerpuff Girls and all of its spin-offs, specials, and sequels, but Jackson has done much more as well. He’s lent his voice to video games such as Red Dead Redemption II and Fallout 4, among others. He also lent his voice to the children’s film Home on the Range as Tommy the Ox, so really his career spans multiple genres.

Too often voice actors don’t get the recognition they deserve for bringing characters to life, especially when it comes to live-action characters like Ghostface. Because while Roger Jackson doesn’t portray Ghostface physically, Ghostface wouldn’t be remotely as iconic if it weren’t for Jackson’s voice work. The same goes for Mojo Jojo. Yes, he’s a character on a children’s cartoon, but Jackson still manages to bring so much personality to the character using just his voice. Now how do we go about getting an animated Ghostface in an episode of The Powerpuff Girls so that Jackson can have a conversation about scary movies with himself?

Scream A year after the murder of her mother, a teenage girl is terrorized by a masked killer who targets her and her friends by using scary movies as part of a deadly game. Release Date December 20, 1996 Director Wes Craven Cast Drew Barrymore , Neve Campbell , Skeet Ulrich , Matthew Lillard , Jamie Kennedy , Rose McGowan Runtime 111 minutes Main Genre Horror Writers Kevin Williamson Tagline Don't answer the phone. Don't open the door. Don't try to escape. Website http://www.dimensionfilms.com/scream Expand

Scream is available to stream on Max in the U.S.

WATCH ON MAX