Although there are many films that explore the struggles that artists go through, there are not many that center on the craft of acting that are not also an exploration of celebrity. There are a select number of performers who gain immense fame due to the effort they put into their roles, but the vast majority of actors will never reap significant financial benefits from their work and do not rely on it for the bulk of their income. This should not dissuade people from putting themselves out there as performers, as there can be other rewards that come with putting significant effort into telling a story. The powerful independent drama Ghostlight examines how acting can allow people to heal and why it can offer escapism from the darker aspects of life.

What Is ‘Ghostlight’ About?