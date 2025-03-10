Yahya Abdul-Mateen II has just found his newest haunt. He's set to star in the new TV series Ghostman. Variety reports that the Wonder Man star will also produce the series.

In the series, which is based on the 2013 novel by the late Roger Hobbs, Mateen will play the titular Ghostman, a professional criminal who lives up to his name by making things disappear. After a casino heist goes bad, he's got 48 hours to clean up the mess, which includes millions of dollars in cash. Plus, there's a killer on his trail who wants him dead. The project is part of a first-look deal for Matten with Sony Pictures Television, under which he'll star and produce TV projects for the studio via his House Eleven10 production company. This will be the second attempt to adapt Ghostman: Morten Tyldum (The Imitation Game) was set to direct a movie adaptation for Warner Bros. in 2013, from a script by Peter Craig (The Town). The film never emerged from development Hell, paving the way for this new adaptation; no release date for its release has yet been announced.

What Will Yahya Abdul-Mateen II Star in Next?

Image via Marvel Studios

Mateen is quickly becoming one of Hollywood's most in-demand stars. Next up is the MCU Disney+ series Wonder Man, in which he'll play movie star superhero Simon Williams; it's set to be released later this year. He's also set to step into Denzel Washington's shoes as bodyguard John Creasy in Netflix's new TV series adaptation of A. J. Quinnell's novel Man on Fire. Other projects on the horizon include By All, a thriller from director Steven Caple Jr. about a dystopia where justice is crowdsourced; Emergency Contact, an action thriller set in Texas' underground music scene from producer Dwayne Johnson; I Helped Destroy People, the fact-based story of a Black FBI agent who infiltrated Muslim communities following 9/11, which will be produced by Michael B. Jordan; and The Scent of Burnt Flowers, a TV adaptation of Blitz Bazawule's magical realist Ghana-set novel.

Ghostman was Hobbs' first novel, earning him an Edgar nomination for Best First Novel by an American Author. He published a sequel about the continuing adventures of Ghostman, Vanishing Games, in 2015; unfortunately, it would be his last book, as he died of a drug overdose at age 28, leaving a third book, City of Sirens, unfinished.

Ghostman is in development; no release date has yet been announced. Stay tuned to Collider for future updates.

Source: Variety