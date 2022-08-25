It’s hard to believe that summer is already coming to a close, but that means the Halloween season is about to commence. This also means that all the major networks and streamers are starting to announce their killer lineups for the spookiest time of year. This includes Discovery who has just released their 2022 Ghostober schedule across all their networks.

Their Ghostober celebration officially kicks off with the Ghostober Preview Party on Monday, September 12 at 10 PM ET on Travel Channel and Discovery. The special Halloween party previewing the event’s ghoulish lineup will be hosted by The Ghost Brothers, and feature guest stars like Jason Hawes (Ghost Hunters), and Cindy Kaza (Ghosts of Devil's Perch). If you’re a fan of paranormal television then Ghostober definitely is the place for you as the new seasons of Paranormal Caught On Camera (September 11), Ghost Adventures (September 15), Ghost Hunters (October 1) are all premiering on both Discovery+ and Travel Channel while the new season of Ghost Brothers: Lights Out will be debuting with three episodes on Discovery+ October 7.

On top of that, the new Ghost Adventures special Devil’s Den is premiering on both Travel Channel and Discovery+ on September 29 while the new paranormal series Haunted Scotland and Jack Osbourne’s Haunted Homecoming are debuting on Discovery+ on September 23 and October 2 respectively. Finally, on the paranormal front, there will be two new entries in Discovery’s popular Shock Doc series titled The Curse of Robert the Doll and Ghost of Flight 401. Those specials are debuting on September 30 and October 28 on both Travel Channel and Discovery+.

Image via Discovery+

However, if ghosts aren’t your thing, but you still want a sweet Halloween treat, then the Food Network has you covered in delicious orange frosting. New seasons of Halloween Baking Championship (September 12), Halloween Wars featuring Zak Bagans (September 18), and Outrageous Pumpkins (September 25) are all debuting during the event. There’s also the new series Halloween Cookie Challenge and the new special Kids Baking Championship: Trick or Eat premiering on September 26 and October 17. All these tasty offerings are premiering on both the Food Network and Discovery+,

If you need more horror in your life Ghostober has a lot of spine-chilling offerings as well. Particularly if you’re a fan of director Eli Roth. Eli Roth Presents: My Possessed Pet is premiering on September 30. The series will explore the true nightmares of people’s pets being taken over by supernatural evil. Then there's the anthology series Urban Legend premiering on October 28 which is Roth’s take on classic haunting myths and legends. Finally, to cap off the shocking celebration, The Haunted Museum: 3 Ring Inferno is premiering on Halloween night. The third entry in this anthology film series, produced by Zak Bagans in collaboration with Roth, focuses on a stolen suitcase that may contain a tent that can open a portal to a cursed circus. All these offerings are debuting on both Travel Channel and Discovery+.

While horror movies are a staple of the Halloween season, over the last number of years, places like the Travel Channel, Food Network, and now Discovery+ have become one of the premiere destinations for Halloween fun. Especially if you aren’t that into the horror genre, or you prefer your horror to have a “true story” vibe to it. Discovery does an amazing job every year capturing the spooky yet extremely entertaining atmosphere of this eerie season in their annual Ghostober event. With a thrilling lineup like this, they only look to continue that terrifying trend in 2022.

While we wait for Ghostober to kick off on September 12, you can stream past haunting seasons of shows like Ghost Hunters on Discovery+ now. You can also find more information about Ghostober 2022 on Travel Channel’s website.