The wonderfully hilarious CBS television series Ghosts is known for its facetious, playful humor. The show does not mind making lighthearted references to the past credits of series lead, Rose McIver, who portrays Samantha Arondekar. A recent Season 4 episode, "The Not-So-Silent Partner," featured a quick reference to one of her previous starring roles in the 2017 Netflix romantic comedy, A Christmas Prince, and its sequels, A Christmas Prince: The Royal Wedding in 2018, and A Christmas Prince: The Royal Baby in 2019, where McIver portrayed Amber Moore. It's a good time to explore how Ghosts playfully jokes about McIver's previous credits.

Sam References 'A Christmas Prince' During Season 4

During the cold open of Season 4, Episode 10, "The Not So-So-Silent Partner," Sam is enjoying the fictional show-within-a-show, Bodices & Barons, with her spectral pals Thorfinn Thor (Devan Chandler Long), Flower Montero (Sheila Carrasco), Pete Martino (Richie Moriarty), and Hetty Woodstone (Rebecca Wisocky). The snooty, pretentious Hetty brags about the Woodstones' rumored relation to the British Royal Family, noting that her grandfather, Bernard Woodstone, apparently wooed a cousin of the Royal Family, married her, and brought her back to America. An impressed Sam responds, "So I’m a royal? This is just like one of those movies where a regular girl becomes a princess."

It's a swift joke, and the cheeky reference connects to McIver's filmography when she starred as Amber Moore, an aspiring American journalist, who falls in love with a royal prince, Prince Richard Bevan Charlton (Ben Lamb), in Netflix's A Christmas Prince. The two characters eventually fall in love and marry in the film’s 2018 sequel, A Christmas Prince: The Royal Wedding, ultimately making Amber a princess. It's a playfully amusing gag, but the joke comes full circle when Hetty's dreams of the Woodstones' Royal Family connection are ultimately destroyed. After checking an ancestry website, Samantha reveals that the Woodstones descended from an Irish commoner. Later, Thorfinn confirms the Woodstones' dark secret and his withholding of the revelation to Hetty for years due to her prejudice against the Irish.

Thorfinn Helps Hetty Overcome the Angst Over Her Lineage