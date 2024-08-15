The Big Picture Amir Talai originally auditioned to play Pete in the CBS remake of Ghosts.

Ghosts is based on the BBC series of the same name and debuts Season 4 on October 17.

The cast is excited about Season 4 of Ghosts to explore character vulnerabilities and absurdities.

Even though Amir Talai has been slaying his role as Alastor in Prime Video's Hazbin Hotel, his career could have taken a different path a few years ago. The actor guest starred in Season 2 of Ghosts but, in an interview with Collider, he revealed that his stint on the hit CBS comedy was almost completely different.

During an episode of Collider Forces, Talai told host Perri Nemiroff that he originally auditioned for the role of Pete Martino, currently played by Richie Moriarty. Pete is one of the "core" ghosts from the series and had Talai landed the role, his schedule might not have the room to accommodate Hazbin Hotel. As viewers, we now get the best of both worlds with Moriarty's delightful Pete and Talai's excellent Alastor. Talai also revealed that he was so impressed with the Ghosts pilot script that he was just excited to see the series come to life, regardless of whether he got the role. He said:

"I loved the UK version, and when I went in to audition for the US version, I was like, 'Guys, can I just tell you this pilot script, you fucking nailed it? You captured everything that's fantastic about the UK version, and I love this. Even if I don't get this, I can't wait to watch it. This is awesome.' And then I was a fan of that show. It's one of the few shows that I've watched before I got the chance to be on."

The 'Ghosts' Cast Is as Wonderful as You Think They Are

Talai also told Nemiroff that, when the time came to actually be on Ghosts as a guest star, he was welcomed as if he were a long-time member of the team:

"I knew Utkarsh [Ambudkar] from the Brown Circuit, as I call it, and so I texted him, and I was like, 'Hey, I’m going to be on the show. I’m so excited.' And he goes, 'Okay, well, I’m not going to be there the first two days, but here’s Román [Zaragoza]’s number. He’s gonna text you, and you guys should hang out.' Román shows up at my hotel, and he’s like, 'Hey, we’re going out to dinner. Let’s go.' Before I shoot a minute on that show, I’m at dinner with the entire cast, and we’re just hanging out. It’s so funny because I watched some of your stuff with them at Comic-Con, and you’re like, 'You guys are so sweet,' and, like, yeah, they’re the fucking best. They’re probably the funniest and kindest cast that I’ve ever been around, and I just felt so, so lucky to be with them. So, yeah, it was a very, very unusual experience because I felt incredibly at home with those people."

The star went on to reveal that the hospitality fully translated into the work environment, and he stated that he thinks that "the vibe on set is dictated primarily by two people: the showrunner or showrunners and the number one on the call sheet." In Ghosts' case, that means that showrunners Joe Port and Joe Wiseman and lead star Rose McIver (iZombie) had a pivotal role in keeping the sets a nice space. "I think that Rose is just like a perfect person to have as your star," Talai explained. "She’s so talented and so prepared but so incredibly generous and warm. And the Joes, [Port and Wiseman], are so great, and it just trickles down from the three of them. It’s such a great vibe."

'Ghosts' Will Keep On Haunting CBS This Fall

Ghosts is gearing up to debut its fourth season on CBS. The show is currently one of the network's most popular titles, and as Talai mentioned, it was adapted from the BBC series of the same name — which, in turn, was created by the same team that came up with Horrible Histories. The original show wrapped up its run on the BBC with a much shorter episode count, but from the looks of it, the U.S. version will have a lot more stories to tell if it remains as popular as it is.

Earlier this month, Nemiroff herself hosted a Ghosts panel at SDCC with main cast members Utkarsh Ambudkar, Richie Moriarty, Román Zaragoza, and Rebecca Wisocky, as well as executive producers Joe Port and Joe Wiseman. During the panel, the cast commented that they're excited for Season 4 to dive into their characters' vulnerabilities and play with the most absurd aspects of the series — which is arguably what makes it so great. The new season of Ghosts is slated to premiere on CBS on October 17, just in time for Halloween.

You can stream all seasons of Ghosts on Paramount+ and Hazbin Hotel is available on Prime Video. Check out Talai's full episode of Collider Forces below!

