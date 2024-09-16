Fans of the much-loved Ghosts franchise are set to have the best 2025 as another adaptation is in the works, but this time an Australian version. According to Variety, Paramount Australia and BBC Studios Production Australia will produce this new version, which will air on the Paramount-owned Network 10 linear channel and Paramount+. As fans know, the franchise began with the original British series that ran from April 2019 to December 2023, which was then followed by a U.S. adaptation that premiered in October 2021 and is set to return for a fourth season next month.

Speaking of Ghosts Australia, it's first installment will feature eight episodes, which will be set in a haunted country house full of comedic new ghosts who are as “chaotic, unpredictable and messy as Australian history itself.” No cast, creative talent, or production schedule has been announced for the series yet. However, the companies involved have confirmed that this Australian comedy series will air in 2025. In anticipation of its arrival, they have teased the plot as such:

“New lovebirds Kate and Sean are about to jump into the hellscape that is the inner-city rental market, until Kate inherits a huge mansion in the country. Moving in together for the first time, the young couple are attempting domestic bliss, but unbeknownst to them, the house is haunted by a collection of needy spirits who died in Ramshead Manor over the last 200 years. An optimistic go-getter, Kate wants to revamp the manor into a boutique hotel, but city boy Sean isn’t so sure. When a near-death experience gives Kate the power to see the ghosts, all their lives (and afterlives) will change forever.”

What Makes Up the 'Ghosts' Franchise?

The original Ghosts series, which ended with Series 5, was produced by Monumental Television in association with Them There for BBC One and was distributed by BBC Studios. It was the most-watched comedy of 2023, with the finale watched by over 6 million people in seven days. On the other hand, the U.S. version is produced by CBS Studios in partnership with Lionsgate Television and BBC Studios Los Angeles Productions, while Paramount Global Content Distribution handles distribution. This adaptation is currently in its fourth season, which is set to premiere on October 17, 2024.

Gushing about the upcoming Australian adaptation of Ghosts, Daniel Monaghan, SVP content & programming, Paramount Australia said:

“Ghosts’ has been a smash hit in the UK and US and has also attracted a very loyal fanbase here in Australia. With a stellar cast yet to be announced, we can’t wait to bring to life our very own series with an Aussie twist.”

Kylie Washington, GM and creative director of BBC Studios Productions Australia added, “Ghosts is one of those brilliant comedies which lends itself perfectly to localization around the world, and we have our own unique Australian characters that reflect our very own history and culture.”

Ghosts (Australia) will debut in 2025, but in the meantime, Ghosts (U.S.) is streaming on Paramount+. Stay tuned to Collider for further news.

