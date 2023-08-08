The Big Picture CBS fills a programming void by airing the original UK version of Ghosts instead of the US remake due to ongoing strikes by writers and actors.

Ghosts UK is available on BritBox and is considered one of the best sitcoms from the UK, thanks to its unique ensemble cast and rich history.

The chemistry and history between the six main actors in Ghosts UK is what sets the show apart, making it essential viewing for fans of British comedy.

It has been announced that CBS will be placing the original UK version of their hit sitcom, Ghosts, on the Thursday night slot instead of a new season of Ghosts US, the fall addition effectively filling a void on their channel. At this point, as the weeks and months draw on, we all know why and how that void appeared, why there's no new season of Ghosts US, or for that matter any American show. CBS is a subsidiary of one of the major studios within the AMPTP, specifically Paramount, who have continued to refuse the reasonable demands of SAG-AFTRA and the WGA, meaning the writers' and actors' strikes go on, and all mainstream productions have been put on hold.

Needless to say, many aren't keen on lining the pockets of CBS right now by bringing their ratings up, despite the exciting news. That's okay, though, you don't have to wait until the fall to watch the fantastic, and arguably superior Ghosts UK. You can watch it right now on BritBox, and you absolutely should because Ghosts is one of the best sitcoms to come out from across the pond in the last five years.

What Is 'Ghosts' About?

For those of you who don't know, Ghosts began airing in 2019 and is slated to end this year on BBC One, and it has the same basic set up as its US remake. A young woman (Charlotte Richie) and her partner (Kiell Smith-Bynoe) inherit a decrepit mansion from a deceased distant relative, and the mansion happens to be haunted by several colorful ghosts, brought together by their deaths in the house from different periods of history. After a near-death experience, the woman gains the ability to see and speak to the ghosts, who at first don't want her there. In a financial and ethereal stalemate, the living and the dead attempt to coexist while trying to salvage the mansion and give it some kind of use.

The cultural differences are very clear, given the cultural differences between the US and the UK, while some ghosts remain the same such as a scout troop leader with an arrow through the neck and a sleazy suit who died with his pants off, there are also some ghosts that only have mild similarities. Instead of the Viking, Revolution-era officer, speakeasy singer, and Lenape Native American of Ghosts US, you have a World War II Army Officer, a Romantic-era poet, and a decapitated Tudor nobleman, among others.

The Underrated Comedy Troupe That Created 'Ghosts'

However, this is not just the same show in a different country, not entirely. Because what makes Ghosts UK adored by many, what adds a deep and rich context and history to the series, and brought with it a devoted, long-time fan base, is something the remake lacked: The original ensemble cast, who more importantly also collectively wrote the original show. That's not to say the US cast isn't good, you have some great comedic actors there, Rose McIver and Utkarsh Ambudkar playing against some fresh talent in the ghouls, but that's all they are, singular, if talented, actors playing roles. A majority of the Ghosts UK cast, meaning six of the eight main ghosts, are a defined staple in British comedy, and genuinely one of the most underrated ensemble casts of all time.

So let's look at who are colloquially referred to as The Six Idiots: Jim Howick, Simon Farnaby, Mathew Baynton, Ben Willbond, Laurence Rickard, and Martha Howe-Douglas. The sextet have been working together at this point for about 15 years, the gang having separate stints on other classic British comedies such as The Office UK, Peepshow, and The Mighty Boosh before coming together for the excellent edutainment sketch show, Horrible Histories. The cast made the show beloved, and in return the show gave the cast a fan base that would follow them to other projects, including the endlessly inventive and overlooked fantasy-comedy Yonderland, and their first adult oriented endeavor, Ghosts. Bayton and Willebrand were in the writer's room for Horrible Histories, but the whole team were in on the script for both Yonderland and Ghosts. This troupe is vital to why this show works so well, both in their performances and their writing.

Fantastic Chemistry Sets 'Ghosts' UK Apart

Not only does Ghosts give them the opportunity to play with history again, a fond nostalgia washing over old fans, but it allows them to throw new blood in the mix as well. The other two ghosts, played by Lolly Adefope and Katy Wix are accomplished performers in their own right — you may recognize them from the latest season of Black Mirror and Ted Lasso respectively, but their presence allows for new dynamics, as do our living cast members, Richie and Smith-Bynoe, allowing a blend of not only fresh interactions between some of the hottest talents in British comedy, but also a chance to see Howick, Farnaby, Baynton, Willbond, Rickard, and Howe-Douglas do what they do best.

This chemistry comes from the fact that they love working together, as writers and performers; that's the crucial part here. Yonderland initially came about because the six wanted to keep working together after Horrible Histories wrapped up, the same is said about Ghosts after Yonderland. This is not just me gushing about the comedic team that defined my sense of humor at a young age, this has a point. When watching Ghosts UK, you're not just watching actors, you believe them. You believe that this is a collection of oddballs that have shared a space for a very, very long time, and have grown on each other throughout the years, this is because that's exactly what they are. It's a kind of easy chemistry you can't replicate artificially, which makes Ghosts UK essential viewing on BritBox.

Comedy history is full of great ensemble casts, those who have their hand in both writing and acting to create works that are truly their own, going all the way back to National Lampoon and Saturday Night Live veterans. This can be seen a lot online these days, with all of the content on Dropout.tv, previously CollegeHumor, coming from a fantastic group of comedians, and the collection of Shipwrecked Comedy, Starkid, and Tin Can Bros combined creating masterpieces on not only the small screen, but the stage as well. When you give talented, creative people the space and the time, they will create wonders. Among many other things, that is what the many writers and actors on the picket line right now are owed.