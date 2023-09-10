CBS's Ghosts continues the spooky hijinks that the BBC sitcom began. IMDb's users ranked the episodes across the seasons. Each is packed with character-driven storytelling that makes each of these characters incredibly endearing.

Some episodes focus on one particular character, living or otherwise. Others give this comedic group a chance to shine as an ensemble. What each of these episodes have in common is the fact that they show how well this series balances comedy with drama and highly personal stakes.

10 "Spies"

Season 2, Episode 1 (2022)

IMDb Score: 7.9/10

Woodstone is thrown into chaos following a negative review left by a guest. Sam (Rose McIver) must rally everyone to make sure that the couple has an unforgettable stay so that they retract their negative online reviews. This is a chance for the Woodstone residents to show off the best of themselves.

This episode is a classic example of what makes this world work so well. The fact that the ghosts and the living have to join forces in a common goal makes them a more effective team. This episode is also a commentary on the modern service industry which makes it that much more relatable.

9 "The Heir"

Season 2, Episode 22 (2023)

IMDb Score: 8.1/10

Starring Mythic Quest's Jessie Ennis, this episode is an existential one for Woodstone. While Sam and Jay (Utkarsh Ambudkar) continue to try to turn Woodstone into a must-see destination, their plans are seemingly forward by a new claim on the property. Hilarity ensues as they try to defend themselves and this home for the living and dead.

It's easy to understand why this episode is so beloved for its ending alone. Finding out who got sucked off is a crucial piece of information that could change the trajectory of this series moving forward. At its core, however, this episode is an opportunity for Sam and Jay to reflect on how far they've come with their ghostly roommates.

8 "Ghost Hunter"

Season 2, Episode 13 (2023)

IMDb Score: 8.1/10

This Ghostbusters-like episode leans into ghostly hijinks when Woodstone's newest employee gets his hands on ghost-fighting equipment. The ghosts have to navigate their fears, and Sam has to come clean about Woodstone's truth to a new person. Sasappis (Roman Zaragoza) also has to navigate the complexities of a ghostly romance.

In addition to being a zany episode for this ensemble to show off their talents, this is an important turning point for several characters. Sam has to navigate what happens when a new person knows too much about her life at Woodstone. The ghosts also have to confront the realities of ghostly "living" and the fact that they could theoretically fall victim to a seemingly harmless contraption.

7 "The Perfect Assistant"

Season 2, Episode 11 (2023)

IMDb Score: 8.1/10

Now that Woodstone is taking off as a must-visit destination, Freddie (Mike Lane) steps in as an assistant Sam and Jay desperately need. This, of course, throws the ghosts into chaos as it's a return to an earlier time for many of them. Superstore's Nichole Sakura guest stars as Jessica the car ghost.

Any new character is a chance to shake up the status quo, and Freddie certainly takes advantage of the opportunity. Watching a new person enter this space, it's clear that Sam and Jay have started taking their current ghostly living arrangement more than a little bit for granted. Watching everyone navigate this new reality makes it easier to appreciate each of these characters even more.

6 "Trevor's Pants"

Season 1, Episode 16 (2022)

IMDb Score: 8.1/10

Questions regarding the whereabouts of Trevor's (Asher Grodman) pants is finally revealed. The real story behind the night Trevor died also comes to light. This episode is also a turning point for Flower (Sheila Carrasco) and Thor (Devon Chandler Long) as Thor confesses his feelings.

What makes this episode so endearing is how it delves into Trevor as a character, and goes beyond the douchy, entitled exterior. It turns out, at his core, Trevor is Wall Street bro with an immense heart. He clearly only ever had his friends' best interests at heart, even if they ultimately never reciprocated.

5 "The Christmas Spirit, Part One"

Season 2, Episode 9 (2022)

IMDb Score: 8.2/10

Christmas comes to Woodstone as Sam and Jay try to take full advantage of the season with their ghostly roommates. When Jay's sister comes to visit, Sam takes on the role of matchmaker with some truly unhinged results. The episode weaves romance into some classic holiday-themed shenanigans.

This episode is proof that Ghosts has some of the best Christmas episodes that can be re-visited year after year. There are some truly sweet moments that bring this little chaotic family together for the season. This episode also sets up Part 2, which also makes it easy to appreciate.

4 "The Vault"

Season 1, Episode 13 (2022)

IMDb Score: 8.2/10

As Sam and Jay continue to develop Woodstone, Hetty's (Rebecca Wisocky) husband resurfaces from his own afterlife. The ghosts and Sam have to manage the logistics of ridding themselves of a ghost who was never supposed to find a final resting place at Woodstone.

This episode adds greater depth to Hetty's character. It's so easy to sympathize with her seeing what she had to put up with in life. Evidently, decades of separation weren't enough. The satisfaction of watching a particularly evil ghost get taken to hell makes this episode nothing less than thrilling.

3 "Possession"

Season 1, Episode 10 (2021)

IMDb Score: 8.2/10

After Jay is electrocuted, he's possessed by Hetty's ghost. Sam has to try her hardest to keep this from an important wedding planner, who may be the key to getting Woodstone off the ground as a business. Hetty is determined to get into as many shenanigans as she possibly can without being evicted from a living body.

What makes this episode so endearing is that it further fleshes out the lore of the Ghosts universe in practical and fun ways. This is also a really great story to showcase how talented these actors are as they embody each other's mannerisms. Ghostly possessions don't always have to be spooky as this story demonstrates.

2 "Pete's Wife"

Season 1, Episode 6 (2021)

IMDb Score: 8.3/10

Pete (Richie Moriarty) comes face to face with his past when his family visits Woodstone on the anniversary of his death. He must also come to terms with the fact that his family life may not have been as perfect as he thought it was in life. Ultimately, he faces an existential crisis even as a ghost.

This episode truly embodies everything that this series is. Ghosts remains an underrated gem, but the fact is it can handle heartbreakingly sincere moments along with the comedic ones. This story encompasses everything that Ghosts does best, by showcasing compelling character-driven drama paired with hilariously biting comedy.

1 "The Christmas Spirit, Part Two"

Season 2, Episode 10 (2022)

IMDb Score: 8.5/10

The second part to this holiday tale, this episode features yet another possession. This time, Sam is possessed by Thor and Viking chaos reigns supreme. There are plenty of heartwarming moments along the way as the living and ghostly residents of Woodstone discover the true meaning of the holidays...sort of.

The episode's ending alone makes it breathtakingly hilarious and memorable. Additionally, McIver's experience on iZombie is obvious. Watching her personify a Viking ghost is charming in its own way. This episode also sets these characters on new paths which keeps the story compelling.

