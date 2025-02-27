This week's episode of Ghosts takes us back to 1776 to see the origin of Isaac's (Brandon Scott Jones) long-standing beef with fellow founding father Alexander Hamilton (Nat Faxon). In addition to Faxon, the episode also sees the return of many fun guest actors, including Matt Walsh, Hillary Anne Matthews, and Neil Crone. With this in mind, when I sat down to speak with Jones about this episode, I had to ask if he had any dream guest stars in mind for the series. Jones delivered an excellent answer: his top choice played a character who spent years on the outskirts of history in Veep, much like Isaac. "Oh my goodness, dream guest stars. My North Star as an actor is Julia Louis-Dreyfus," Jones explained. "So if I could ever be anywhere near her presence, even if she's on a Zoom call in the show, I would be over the moon."

Following the recent SNL anniversary event, he also had plenty of other comedy legends in mind, saying:

"She's definitely somebody I've been so deeply inspired by. We just had the SNL reunion and so forth, but it was so fun to watch these people that I grew up loving and thinking were amazing, like Molly Shannon and Ana Gasteyer and Cheri Oteri and Maya Rudolph and Kristen Wiig. There are all these comedians that just bring me so much joy—Martin Short, Steve Martin. Those types of people I would be just over the moon to have. So, there's a large pool, but it's one of those things where it's almost like such huge dreams. I think it’d be great."

With no shortage of delightful ideas, Jones also named another of Dreyfus' Seinfeld co-stars as a perfect option for another founding father, saying, "I feel like Jason Alexander would be a great John Adams. I’m just gonna throw that out there." We'd certainly like to see any of these actors make an appearance at the Woodstone B&B in the upcoming seasons.

Could We Get an 'iZombie' Reunion on 'Ghosts'?

Image via Bertrand Calmeau/CBS

When Collider asked the same question of series lead Rose McIver last week, she did not disappoint, immediately calling out her iZombie co-stars. While nothing has been announced yet, McIver did say she's been angling to have the cast of her former television series collide with her current one for quite some time. Luckily, with Ghosts recently receiving a two-season renewal through 2027, the series has plenty of opportunities to bring in some thrilling guest stars to play off of this lovely ensemble.

Ghosts airs on Thursdays on CBS at 8:30 PM ET. Stay tuned for more from our chat with Jones, and watch previous episodes of Ghosts on Paramount+.