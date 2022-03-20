Ghosts on CBS follows Samantha (Rose McIver) and Jay (Utkarsh Ambudkar) as a young, married couple who stumble onto an ancient home after a distant relative of Samantha’s passes. Given the state of their lives in New York, the two decide to uproot their lives and take a chance on restoring the home and converting it into a bed and breakfast. Only, little do they know that there are several ghosts that reside on the property, always watching and using their specific talents to bring some joy to their eternity on Earth. When Samantha takes a tumble down the stairs, winding up in a coma, she awakens with the ability to see the home’s other residents and a new kind of family starts to build.

With the series beginning to wrap up Season 1 when it returns on March 31, we know enough about the ghostly residents of the home (at least the upstairs-dwelling ones) to rank them based on who we would want around to haunt us. But, let’s start with the person we’d want in our home the least…

8. Captain Isaac Higgintoot

In dead last, no pun intended, is Isaac (Brandon Scott Jones), the Captain that died two weeks after the siege of Fort Ticonderoga. There are numerous decisions behind this, but the most important being the fact that walking through him would be the worst. After dying of dysentery, walking through Isaac brings about a smell that makes the livings want to vomit. (Even the ghosts are disgusted when it happens.) However, Isaac is also just kind of a buzzkill. He’s stuck in the past, haunted himself by the fact that he is a footnote in history, and didn’t make the same impact as some of the lesser men he knew while he was alive. He wouldn’t make for either a fun or scary haunting experience. Hard pass.

7. Hetty Woodstone

Next would be Hetty (Rebecca Wisocky), Samantha’s distant relative that originally owned the Woodstone estate and was the lady of the house before her death. Hetty, as a spirit, is just a little bland. There’s nothing substantially bad about her, aside from the casual misogyny ingrained into her from the years she was alive that Ghosts uses for comedy as Hetty reprimands Samantha for her modern-day ways. She’s just… lacking. If you wanted a ghost that would scold you like an angry mother, Hetty's your pick. Otherwise, there’s not very much substance to the character yet, and nothing about her makes her special in comparison to the other ghosts in the home. Hard pass.

6. Pete Martino

Pete (Richie Moriarty) is an all-around good guy, but, like Hetty, wouldn’t be a fun ghost to have around. If he were the ghost haunting my home and I had no idea he was around, sure, Pete would probably be the top choice because he’s harmless in practically every way. But, not in the context of the show. Pete’s not ranked last because there’s no real downside to having Pete around, but he’s not higher on this list because there’s no real benefit from having him around either.

5. Trevor Lefkowitz

Having Trevor (Asher Grodman) around seems like it would be a blast… and that’s why he’s not ranked higher on this list. He’s fun, full of excitement, and he’s the most recent to pass, so he’s the most up-to-date on what’s going on in the world. However, Trevor’s superpower is also why he’s not ranked higher on this list. As we saw when Trevor set up a dating profile and started messaging Jay’s sister, or when he accidentally caused Samantha to fall down the stairs, he can cause real trouble. And, with Trevor’s personality, he’s never not going to be causing trouble.

4. Alberta Haynes

Alberta (Daniella Pinnock) is such a charismatic, energetic woman. Her theory about being murdered seemingly turning out to be true only shows that Alberta is far more intuitive and intelligent than anyone thought, and it makes her life seem all the more intriguing. As someone who lived and died in the 1920s, Alberta’s view of the world is full of glitz and glamour, as lively as she is. There’s absolutely no doubt she would sometimes be the best ghost to have around, but her bragging about the people she met in her life and her spooky ability to hum to the livings in the home are to account for why she is not ranked higher.

3. Thorfinn

Thorfinn (Devan Chandler Long) would be a delight to have around, especially as a child. His befriending Hetty when she was a child and singing her to sleep shows how kindhearted and pure Thorfinn is under his macho exterior. He’s seen a lot of life during his eternity on this one piece of land, and clearly has a lot to offer in terms of his view of the world. Plus, his love for bad television shows makes him even more lovable. But, his ability to mess with electricity is why he’s not higher on this list. He can make lights flicker, but he also has the potential to cause fires, as Samantha and Jay learned the hard way when he destroyed their gazebo. His delightfully and unnecessarily aggressive personality is not worth the fire hazard.

2. Sasappis

Sasappis (Román Zaragoza), like Thorfinn, would be a delight to have around. Except, unlike the former, Sas isn’t fueled by anger and aggression. He’s a very relaxed, mellow man, who finds joy in trashy television shows and gets upset when you watch episodes without him. He’s a storyteller, meaning he’s entertaining and has things to share with the world (or the residents of your household). There’s really no downside to having Sas around, and he could easily be the top ghost on this list (and likely is for many who have thought about this topic themselves). However, there’s one ghost that seems just a little more entertaining…

1. Flower (a.k.a. Susan Montero)

Frankly, having Flower (Sheila Carrasco) around just seems like a lot of fun. Walking through her would lead to some interesting times given her “superpower” that will have you off in La La Land for half an hour before you are forced to see the world as it is once again. She’s friendly, loving, and easily distracted by anything pretty, like butterflies, so it’s not like she would really be causing mischief or require a lot of attention. But, as we saw, there’s another side of Flower. She joined a cult, lived in a commune, and robbed a bank before dying while trying to hug a bear. She’s, frankly, a hot mess, but it would be exciting to try to understand how Flower turned into the person she was when she died.

Ghosts returns on CBS on March 31.

