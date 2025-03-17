Happy St. Hetty’s Day to all who celebrate! With the latest episode of Ghosts, we’ve finally learned the ghost powers of the main eight ghosts haunting the grounds of the Woodstone B&B. In the episode, Hetty (Rebecca Wisocky) learns she can be seen on St. Patrick’s Day now, following the revelation of her own Irish heritage. But how does Hetty’s power stack up against the others in the house? While we’re just ranking the powers of the main eight, it’s worth mentioning that Hetty’s is not the only ghost power we’ve learned of this season. Earlier this year we saw the basement ghosts actually unleash cholera on Jay’s (Utkarsh Ambudkar) new line cooks, and in this very episode, we saw new ghost Chris (Deniz Akdeniz) parachute away from the property with a similar, yet possibly even cooler, version of Pete’s (Richie Moriarty) power.

With such an expansive ensemble as well, Ghosts still has plenty of background characters whose powers have not been revealed yet, including Stephanie (O'Dessa A'Zion), Carol (Caroline Aaron), and all the British ghosts from the shed. But without further ado, here are the powers of the main eight ghosts of Woodstone, ranked.

8 Isaac Higgintoot

Produces a Fart Smell When Walked Through