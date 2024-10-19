Ghosts is scaring up a Christmas special for 2024. The hit supernatural comedy series will air a one-hour special this holiday season, dubbed "ghosts-mas" by CBS. In the special, titled “A Very Arondekar Christmas," Jay's (Utkarsh Ambudkar) parents are coming to visit him and Sam (Rose McIver) at Woodstone Mansion. Since they're hard to please, the couple tries to make everything as perfect as possible, but a leaky water heater might just ruin everything. The special will air on Thursday, December 19.

Jay's parents, Champa and Mahesh, will be played by Sakina Jaffrey and Bernard White, respectively. Jaffrey has previously starred in a slate of high-profile series such as Snowpiercer, Billions, House of Cards, Mr. Robot and Defending Jacob. She also starred in movies like The Equalizer 2 and Red Sparrow. White was in The Matrix franchise and recently starred in Silicon Valley, Kidding, ABC hit series Big Sky and Beef. Emmy nominee Punam Patel (Special) is returning as Jay's sister Bela for the Christmas special.

Additionally, CBS revealed during the New York Comic Con Ghosts panel that lead star Rose McIver is making her directorial debut with an upcoming episode of Ghosts. The actor-turned-director will take the reins of a TV episode for the first time ever. We still don't know which episode it is, but the network revealed that they are yet to film it, and it will air in 2025, meaning that it's from the second half of the ongoing Season 4.

What Will The Ghosts Christmas Special Be About?

This will be a pretty different Christmas for Jay, since he'll not only have to please his family members but also deal with the fact that now, like Sam in the past three seasons, he can see and hear the ghosts that inhabit Woodstone Mansion. Additionally, he'll have to deal with the fact that his mother blames Sam for his son moving away and that his father still expects him to forget about running a B&B and pursuing a career as an engineer.

The Ghosts' panel at NYCC also featured series stars Brandon Scott Jones (The Other Two), Sheila Carrasco (The Donor Party) and Román Zaragoza (Stumptown). The show also stars Danielle Pinnock (Young Sheldon), Richie Moriarty (Dumb Money), Asher Grodman (Chicago Med), Rebecca Wisocky (Dopesick) and Devan Chandler Long (Doom Patrol).

Ghosts airs weekly on CBS on Thursdays. You can stream the show on Paramount+.

7 10 Ghosts (US) When a cash-strapped couple inherits a crumbling country estate, they soon discover it is inhabited by an eclectic group of spirits, leading to comedic encounters as they navigate cohabitation with their supernatural roommates. Release Date October 7, 2021 Cast Rose McIver , Utkarsh Ambudkar , Brandon Scott Jones , Danielle Pinnock , Richie Moriarty , Asher Grodman , Rebecca Wisocky , Devan Chandler Long , Roman Zaragoza , Sheila Carrasco , John Hartman , Betsy Sodaro Seasons 2 Network CBS Streaming Service(s) HBO Max Character(s) Samantha Arondekar , Jay Arondekar , Isaac Higgintoot , Alberta Haynes , Pete Martino , Trevor Lefkowitz , Hetty Woodstone , Thorfinn , Sasappis , Flower , Nigel Chessum , Nancy Expand

