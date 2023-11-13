The Big Picture CBS is ready to resume production after the SAG-AFTRA strike, revealing its full primetime slate for the upcoming season.

The network will feature two new shows, Tracker and Elsbeth, alongside returning favorites in its post-strike midseason rollout.

The premieres will begin on February 11, 2024, immediately following the Super Bowl telecast, with Tracker taking the primetime Sunday slot.

CBS is ready to return to business following the end of the SAG-AFTRA strike. The network is the first on broadcast television to reveal its full primetime slate of shows for the upcoming season of television as plans get underway for production to resume on everything from Ghosts to Fire Country. The post-strike midseason rollout will include two new series, Tracker and The Good Wife spinoff Elsbeth, alongside the entire catalog of returning shows. Everything kicks off on February 11, 2024, immediately after the end of the Super Bowl telecast.

Leading the charge is Tracker which will take the primetime Sunday slot from approximately 10-11 p.m. immediately after the big game ends. The Justin Hartley-led drama will replace the originally planned Matlock series starring Kathy Bates, which was expected to debut in that slot. Instead, the reboot will move to the 2024-25 season alongside the new comedy Poppa's House from Damon Wayans and Damon Wayans Jr. As shows scramble to restart production and CBS needs to find places for everything to fit, the network ultimately decided to punt the pair of newcomers for now in favor of getting its original slate settled.

Throughout the week, all of CBS's original scripted series will make their season premieres, starting with The Neighborhood, Bob Hearts Abishola, and the NCIS franchise on February 12. The new plan largely resembles the network's original pre-strike Fall slate, minus the aforementioned Matlock, with Tuesdays dedicated to the FBI franchise, a comedy-heavy Thursday with Young Sheldon, Ghosts, and sophomore series So Help Me Todd, and a Friday for popular dramas Fire Country, S.W.A.T., and Blue Bloods. Sundays following the Super Bowl will see Tracker joined by The Equalizer for its fourth season and CSI: Vegas for its third. Seasons of most shows are expected to be a tad shortened thanks to the strike, with most falling in the 10-13 episode range save for exceptions like Young Sheldon, which is slated for 14 to 15 episodes.

CBS Premieres Will Continue Into March With 'Elsbeth' Leading the Charge

Close

A few stragglers in CBS's lineup will premiere in the weeks after the big return. Elsbeth will premiere its first season on Thursday, February 29 in the 10-11 p.m. timeslot, which will be filled with Tracker encores in the meantime. The delayed start was planned to give extra time for the new series to have plenty of production time to establish itself. Veteran reality series Survivor and The Amazing Race will kick off on February 28 and March 13 respectively. Past the primetime hours, expect a newcomer to the late night sphere on the network as the Taylor Tomlinson-hosted @midnight reboot After Midnight is expected to debut in early 2024.

In the meantime, CBS will keep its lineup filled with Yellowstone which is currently airing its second season following the wild success of the first season. The event originally began as a way to keep viewers tuned in during the dual work stoppage, but it's since continued to fill the gap needed for production. It seems unlikely that the Duttons will remain on the network much longer with the upcoming slate as full as it is, but the remaining seasons can all be streamed on Peacock.

Stay tuned here at Collider for more on CBS's Fall lineup which begins on February 11. In the meantime, check out our guide to all the biggest new television series releasing this month and get a look at the full CBS schedule below. A promo for the network is also available above.

CBS 2024 Primetime Schedule:

Sunday, February 11

(Following the live broadcast of Super Bowl LVIII)

10-11 PM — Tracker (series premiere, estimated start time)

Monday, February 12

8-8:30 PM — The Neighborhood (sixth season premiere)

8:30-9 PM — Bob Hearts Abishola (fifth season premiere)

9-10 PM — NCIS (21st season premiere)

10-11 PM — NCIS: Hawaii (third season premiere)

Tuesday, February 13

8-9 PM — FBI (sixth season premiere)

9-10 PM — FBI: International (third season premiere)

10-11 PM — FBI: Most Wanted (fifth season premiere)

Thursday, February 15

8-8:30 PM — Young Sheldon (seventh season premiere)

8:30-9 PM — Ghosts (third season premiere)

9-10 PM — So Help Me Todd (second season premiere)

10-11 PM — Tracker (premiere episode encore)

Friday, February 16

8-9 PM — S.W.A.T. (seventh season premiere)

9-10 PM — Fire Country (second season premiere)

10-11 PM — Blue Bloods (14th season premiere)

Sunday, February 18

7-8 PM — 60 Minutes

8-9 PM — The Equalizer (fourth season premiere)

9-10 PM — Tracker

10-11 PM — CSI: Vegas (third season premiere)

Thursday, February 22

8-8:30 PM — Young Sheldon

8:30-9 PM — Ghosts

9-10 PM — So Help Me Todd

10-11 PM — Tracker (second episode encore)

Wednesday, February 28

8-10 PM — Survivor (46th season premiere)

Thursday, February 29

8-8:30 PM — Young Sheldon

8:30-9 PM — Ghosts

9-10 PM — So Help Me Todd

10-11 PM — Elsbeth (series premiere)

Wednesday, March 6

8-10 PM — Survivor (two-hour episode)

Wednesday, March 13

8-9:30 PM — Survivor (return to 90-minute episodes)

9:30-10 PM — The Amazing Race (36th season premiere)