Thursday night remains comedy night at CBS. The network has just set its Winter premiere dates for 2025, confirming the return of new episodes on January 30 for its scripted programs, starting with Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage in the 8 p.m. time slot. The Young Sheldon spin-off, which premiered on October 17, will be immediately followed by mainstay comedic favorite Ghosts at 8:30, with the other newcomer Matlock picking back up at 9 p.m. Finally, Elsbeth, which is currently in the middle of its second season, will close out the night at 9:30 p.m. ET.

Season 1 has thus far been smooth sailing for Georgie & Mandy, scoring rave reviews from critics as a worthy successor to the Big Bang Theory universe. It didn't take long for CBS to lock up the Cooper family for a full season order that will continue strong into the new year. The series, starring Montana Jordan and Emily Osment, follows the titular couple as they face the many hurdles of marriage, adulthood, and parenting in their attempts to raise their young family in Texas. This week's episode will see them tackle their first-ever Thanksgiving after the death of George Cooper Sr. as Georgie reckons with the loss and Mandy tries to rally the family to join them for the holiday.

Ghosts, meanwhile, is still going strong in its fourth season on the network. After leaving off on a tense cliffhanger in Season 3 with Isaac's (Brandon Scott Jones) fate in the balance, Season 4 has only continued to expand on Sam (Rose McIver) and Jay's (Utkarsh Ambudkar) world around the Woodstone Manor. Part of that comes from the addition of a new ghost in the Puritanical Patience, played by Mary Holland, and a new human in Sam's father, played by Dean Norris, making the B&B just a bit more crowded with their guest appearances. There's a lot more to look forward to as the season presses on though, as the cast has previously teased to Collider's Perri Nemiroff more romantic avenues opening up and more stress for the Arondekars as they are spread thinner than ever and are about to reach their breaking point.

'Matlock' and 'Elsbeth' Will Round Out a Stacked Night for CBS

From the premiere of its first episode in September, the Kathy Bates-led new take on Matlock has only continued to draw in more viewers, earning a swift Season 2 renewal. Packed with a killer twist that completely changed the dynamic from the Andy Griffith-led original, the series debuted to an eye-watering 10.67 million viewers over three days. The upcoming episode, airing this Thursday, will see the stress of her secret mission begin to weigh on Matlock to the point that she considers quitting, but there's a lot more work to be done for the lawyer, especially with so many of her colleagues still in the dark about what she's up to.

Elsbeth closes out the night amid a second season that has earned continued praise for keeping the upbeat attitude promised by its premiere. Carrie Preston is joined by a talented string of new guest stars for this run, with Vanessa Williams, Rob Riggle, and Brittany O'Grady along with Pamela Adlon, who will appear in the upcoming fifth episode.

CBS's Thursday night programs will return on January 30. Stay tuned here at Collider for more ahead of their mid-season premieres. You can stream previous episodes of all four shows on Paramount+.

