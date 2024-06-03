The Big Picture Get ready for some spooky comedy! BBC Studios is producing a German version of Ghosts, following a young couple who inherit a haunted mansion.

The original UK Ghosts series was a hit, leading to remakes in the US and now Germany.

While the German remake is in the works, Season 4 of the US version is set to begin production in mid-July.

These spirits aren’t ghouling around. BBC Studios has confirmed production for a German-language version remake of the CBS series Ghosts. According to Deadline, German broadcasters WDR and ARD Mediathek have commissioned a six-part series. Directed by Erik Haffner and produced by BBC Studios Germany, the show will feature writers Yves Hensel and Ayling Kockler, with Claudius Pläging providing the comedic flair. Cinematographers Tom Holzhauser and Anne Lindemann will capture all the action in Cologne, where filming is set to proceed throughout the summer.

First hinted at in May, the German remake sticks closely to the original show’s premise. A young couple, Emma (Cristina do Rego) and Felix (Benito Bause), inherit a mansion they plan to convert into a hotel. After a near-death experience, Emma gains the ability to see ghosts. The spectral residents include Neanderthal Urs (Jan van Weyde), Countess Adelheid (Antje Widdra), insurance salesman Joachim (Sebastian Schwarz), Roman legionnaire Claudius (Max Giermann), teacher Svenni (Sina Tkotsch), love-struck poet Friedrich Dorn (Alexander Khuon), and feminist maid Griet (Meltem Kaptan).

This isn’t the first time Ghosts has been remade for international audiences. While American viewers may know the U.S. version of Ghosts, the show originally hailed from the UK. Premiering in 2019, the British Ghosts charmed audiences for five successful seasons, wrapping up with a special Christmas episode in December 2023. Both the UK and US versions share the same premise: a couple inherits a rundown manor, intending to flip it into a hotel, only to discover it’s haunted. As one of them gains the ability to see the ghosts, hilarity and chaos ensue. Starring Charlotte Ritchie and Kiell Smith-Bynoe in the UK, and Rose McIver and Utkarsh Ambudkar in the US, the British Ghosts earned BAFTA nominations for Scripted Comedy and Comedy Writing.

‘Ghosts’ Season 3 Finale Aired in Early May

Season 3 of Ghosts wrapped up with an epic cliffhanger of an episode on May 2, 2024. This season saw Sam (McIver), Jay (Ambudkar), and their ghostly housemates unveil which spirit moved on to the afterlife and discover that ghosts can enter the dreams of the living. On top of that, two ghosts believe they may have found the key to crossing over. Like its UK counterpart, the US Ghosts has enjoyed massive success, becoming one of CBS’s most popular series. It drew 7.76 million weekly viewers in its first season, with numbers rising to over 9 million on linear TV and 11 million across all platforms by Season 2. While the German adaptation is currently in the works, Season 4 of Ghosts is also preparing for production, which is set to begin in mid-July.

Seasons 1-3 of Ghosts are currently available to stream on Paramount+.

Ghosts (US)
A young couple, Sam and Jay, inherit a haunted mansion and, unaware of their invisible housemates, plan to turn it into a B&B. Their lives become much more complicated after a fall causes Sam to see the ghosts. Based on the UK series.
Release Date October 7, 2021
Creator Joe Port, Joe Wiseman
Cast Rose McIver , Utkarsh Ambudkar , Brandon Scott Jones , Danielle Pinnock
Main Genre Comedy
Seasons 3

