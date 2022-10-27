Fans of the supernatural comedy Ghosts will be able to channel their inner Trevor by communicating with a haunted mirror, courtesy of CBS. Today CBS unveiled a Victorian-style mirror that enables fans to communicate with the spirits featured on the CBS Original series. The haunted mirror will be available in both physical and digital form and is inspired by Trevor’s supernatural power to connect with the “livings” in the mansion by writing messages on a foggy bathroom mirror. The temporary installation of the mirror is a fun and interactive marketing event for the show’s upcoming Halloween special that airs on October 27.

The CBS Ghosts-branded mirror is installed on Third Street Promenade in Santa Monica, California, and will be accessible to fans between 3:00-8:00 PM on October 27. When fans approach the mirror, the mirror quickly fogs up and the words “Ask Me Anything” materialize on the surface. Los Angeles area “livings” can ask questions and the answer to which will appear in the mirror.

If you aren't located in Santa Monica, but still want to participate, don't worry! CBS has also launched a digital version of the mirror on Twitter and Instagram. The format is slightly different, however, as users have to message a question and will receive a reply to their questions with a foggy mirror message in the form of a GIF. Fans can use #AskGhosts in order to join in on the spooky, inquisitive fun.

Ghosts is a comedy that follows Samantha (Rose McIVer) and Jay (Utkarsh Ambudkar), a couple who decide to convert a decaying country estate into a bed and breakfast. Unbeknownst to them, the estate is overrun with the spirits of deceased former residents who still call it home. The deceased residents are an eclectic group who still share close ties, and who are both intrigued and distressed by the new activity in the house. Nonetheless, they put up with the commotion and start forming attachments to their new live-in neighbors.

The spooky cast of ghouls includes Prohibition-era lounge singer Alberta (Danielle Pinnock), Founding Father Isaac (Brandon Scott Jones), 60s hippie girl Flower (Sheila Carrasco), an 80s scout troop leader called Pete (Richie Moriarty), a Viking explorer from 1009 called Thorfinn (Devan Chandler Long), robber baron wife Hetty (Rebecca Wisocky), and of course the sleek 90s finance bro Trevor (Asher Grodman). Despite their differences in age, time periods, and personalities, the ghosts all bond over one interest: Samantha. The series is executive produced by Joe Port and Joe Wiseman and is produced by CBS Studios in association with Lionsgate Television and BBC Studios' Los Angeles-based studio.

In the upcoming Halloween episode of Ghosts, entitled “Halloween 2: The Ghost of Hetty’s Past,” Sam and Jay will host a séance during a Halloween party, which summons a spirit from Hetty’s past. The new episode will premiere on Thursday, October 27 on the CBS Television Network, and will also be available for streaming on Paramount+. Checkout the official trailer and the digital haunted mirror below:

