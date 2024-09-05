Spooky season is finally upon us and to celebrate, Collider has teamed up with Creep LA and CBS to give you an exclusive first look at new imagery from the upcoming Ghosts-themed haunted house experience coming to Los Angeles in October. For Ghosts fans in LA, there's no better way to get ready for Season 4 than checking into this immersive experience which will be part Woodstone B&B and part terrifying haunted house. Located at two historic mansions in LA's West Adams area, tickets for the Creep LA x Ghosts haunted house experience will go on sale on Monday, September 9.

While the CBS series is known for its lighthearted comedy with the occasional fright mixed into the fun, the Halloween event will lean a bit scarier than the Ghosts we see on screen. The first part of the experience will feel familiar to Ghosties, as you're welcomed into the lobby of the haunted Woodstone B&B for photo opportunities, show memorabilia, and more! However, once you cross to the mansion on the "dark side," you'll want to keep your guard up if you don't want to get "sucked off" amidst the "scare-filled journey" which will feature ghost stories, various spirits, and unsettling interpretations of the afterlife. The experience lasts for 60 minutes, with timed ticketing running from 7:00 PM to 10:45 PM, and will be open to the public from October 4-27. Tickets will set you back $70 each and all attendees must be over 18.

“We’re excited to present a haunted house experience that brings the dead of Ghosts to life for fans this Halloween season,” said Mike Benson, president and chief marketing officer at CBS. “Thanks to our partnership with JFI Productions’ Creep LA team, we envision attendees smiling their way through Ghosts’ Woodstone Mansion-themed welcome experience before screaming their way through the immersive, scare-inducing neighboring mansion, for a night they’ll long remember.”

“We’re thrilled to collaborate with CBS and bring the idea of Ghosts to life in such a unique and immersive way, allowing Halloween thrill-seekers and fans of the show to step into a world inspired by the series,” said the JFI Creative team. “We created an experience that is both terrifying and captivating, aimed at making attendees confront their beliefs about the supernatural.”

When Does 'Ghosts' Season 4 Air?

Close

If you're not in LA, there's still plenty of spooky fun to look forward to this fall when Ghosts returns on CBS. Season 4 is set to premiere on October 17 at 8:30 PM ET, with new episodes airing weekly. While little has been released for the new season so far, filming is well underway in Montreal, and the cast recently stopped by SDCC to give fans a few hints about what we can expect in the new season. From Sasappis' next shot at love to Jay finally getting to see the ghosts, it's safe to say we're in for another delightfully hilarious season of misadventures.

As we count down the days until Ghosts Season 4, you can stream the previous three seasons on Paramount+. Check out our exclusive images above and don't forget to grab your tickets for the Creep LA x Ghosts haunted house experience on Monday, September 9.

Ghosts (US) 7 10 A young couple, Sam and Jay, inherit a haunted mansion and, unaware of their invisible housemates, plan to turn it into a B&B. Their lives become much more complicated after a fall causes Sam to see the ghosts. Based on the UK series. Release Date October 7, 2021 Creator Joe Port, Joe Wiseman Cast Rose McIver , Utkarsh Ambudkar , Brandon Scott Jones , Danielle Pinnock Main Genre Comedy Seasons 4

Watch on Paramount+