Life at the Woodstone Bed and Breakfast is nothing short of extraordinary for Sam (Rose McIver) and Jay (Utkarsh Ambudkar), especially as the former can see the ghosts of those who have died on the property over the years and haven’t been able to move on — and there are many. We've met some of them through the ifrst two seasons of Ghosts. Living on the main floor of the house are several ghosts that Sam and, by extension, Jay have befriended over the last year: jazz singer Alberta (Danielle Pinnock), storyteller Sasappis (Román Zaragoza), troop leader Pete (Richie Moriarty), Revolutionary war veteran Isaac (Brandon Scott Jones), viking Thorfinn (Devan Long), hippie Flower (Sheila Carrasco), frat bro Trevor (Asher Grodman), and former lady of the house Hetty (Rebecca Wisocky). Together, they form a dysfunctional and chaotic family of sorts, and the series breaks the characters up for different stories in such a way that we're able to see most of the individual dynamics explored.

Amidst the hijinks caused by the restless spirits is a dash of romance, which offers some unique stories given the ghostly rules of this universe. They can’t leave the property, severely limiting their romantic prospects. However, we’ve seen some relationships and romance begin to develop. The most obvious is the romance between Isaac and former enemy Nigel (John Hartman), two soldiers from opposite sides of the Revolutionary War, which was complicated by the fact that Isaac is the person who (accidentally) killed Nigel. Another is Thorfinn and Flower, the latter of whom confessed her love when she believed Thorfinn would be getting “sucked off” to the next part of the afterlife. But, when it didn’t happen, Flower took back her confession and Thorfinn has been trying to woo her since. Then, we have Pete and Alberta. Pete is hopelessly in love with Alberta, but she doesn’t share his feelings. In a recent episode “The Liquor License,” Pete tried to kiss Alberta, but she shut him down quickly with a palm to his face.

The Holiday Special Builds to a Surprising Conclusion

However, the romantic pairing that absolutely nobody saw coming developed at the end of the two-part holiday special. Obsessed with the holidays and Christmas movies (as a nod to McIver’s own role in some great holiday films), Sam invites Jay’s sister Bela (Punam Patel) to stay at the Woodstone. When Bela arrives with a guest, Eric (Andrew Leeds), who is clearly in love with Bela, but she doesn’t reciprocate his feelings, Sam tries to manipulate them into falling in love. Matters are complicated by Trevor, though, who had a brief online relationship over a dating app with Bela in the first season. For Hanukkah, he wants nothing more than to be able to spend some romantic time with Bela. He manages to get a message to her, and then they conspire to get Eric to allow Trevor to possess his body like Hetty possessed Jay’s. Long story short, it doesn’t work, leaving Trevor with some pent-up energy to disperse with. Meanwhile, Hetty — who has been discovering sexual pleasure this season with some tips from Flower and help from a washing machine, very slowing chipping away at the repressed behavior she’s lived by for nearly 200 years — makes a new discovery that excites her: TikTok videos of sexy lumberjacks. While the others scheme to help Trevor, and then to help Thorfinn while he’s in Sam’s body after the first possession plan goes awry, Hetty sticks to herself and watches countless videos that, like Trevor, leave her with some pent-up energy. When the two come together at the end of the holiday special, they are extremely frustrated and decide to use the other to help themselves out, kissing as the episode fades to black.

Why the Pairing Weirdly Works

Never in a million years could anyone have expected Trevor and Hetty to hook up. They’ve had some funny moments throughout the series, like when Hetty considered whether she had the power to send people to hell after the incident with her cousin-husband Elias (Matt Walsh) and Trevor was the person she tested it out on. Otherwise, most of their relationship has been summed up to indifference, avoidance, and/or disdain. They are completely different, countering each other on just about everything except their shared love of mind-altering drugs and exploiting others to get rich. But, this pairing weirdly works. Frat bro Trevor has never felt the need to hide any of his emotions, making him one of the most open people in life and death. He’s rowdy, impulsive, and relatively shallow, though the episode “Trevor’s Pants” shows us there’s more beneath the surface. Hetty, on the other hand, lived in a time of brutal and extreme repression for women, not allowed to fully feel or act on any of her impulses. Their personalities stand at opposite sides of a spectrum, but it’s those drastic differences that allow them to actually compliment each other.

As of now, all we’ve seen is a brief kiss between the two, though it is obviously implied that the two are going to be having sex. After that, there’s no telling whether their tryst will lead to anything more. In this writer’s opinion, it should. Because of their differences, there’s a unique chance for both characters to grow if they get closer. Trevor could learn from Hetty to be a little more subtle and reserved, something that’s hard to do when you aren’t wearing pants or underwear for the rest of eternity. Similarly, Hetty needs to learn a little more sincerity and openness from Trevor. It’s unlikely this pairing will last very long or ever become more than a fling, but there’s a lot to be gained if the writers stay the course and explore it in the interim. Hetty and Trevor don’t have viable romantic options at the Woodstone at the moment, and Trevor has only really been interested in Bela thus far, so this twist brings something a little new and exciting to Ghosts. While nobody saw it coming, it’s a strangely enjoyable pairing with vast potential.

The second season of Ghosts continues January 5, 2023.