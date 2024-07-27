The Big Picture Ghosts fans must wait until October 17 for Season 4, but can anticipate two holiday specials.

Fans of CBS’s Ghosts may have to wait until October 17 for Season 4. But in the meantime, it seems that the show’s creators are comfortable letting us sneak a few peeks into the future. During the show’s panel today at San Diego Comic-Con, it was revealed that Ghosts will be airing not one, but two holiday specials in the upcoming season.

“We’re gonna do another Halloween special….Patience has a large influence over that,” one of the Ghosts showrunners revealed to Collider’s Perri Nemiroff today. “We’re also gonna do another one-hour Christmas special.”

The Hallloween special’s central character, Patience, is a former Puritan and relative newcomer to the rest of the Ghosts crew. While the character has only appeared briefly once before in the Season 3 finale, it seems like she will be sticking around Woodstone Mansion for the time being. “Our Puritan ghost will still be with us and she’s gonna have a big effect on the house,” showrunner Joe Wiseman confirmed. “She may not be the biggest fan of Halloween.” “In life, she was kicked out of her Puritan village for being a bit too much,” added showrunner Joe Port.

Season 4 will also feature a 1-hour Christmas special, which will introduce audiences to even more cast-related surprises. “Along with meeting Sam’s dad…we’re gonna meet, on Christmas, Jay’s family,” explained Wiseman. Viewers have already met Jay’s sister Bela in prior episodes “Jay’s Sister” and “The Christmas Spirit.” But this special seems to promise a series of new characters. This development could give longtime fans hope of finally meeting Champa Arondekar, Jay’s mother who is often mentioned by Sam and Jay, but who has yet to actually appear on the show.

The showrunners additionally touched on other holiday-related questions, such as if their show about the dead would ever address or incorporate a Day of the Dead celebration. “That’s a wonderful idea,” remarked one of the showrunners in response to a fan posing this question. “We’re always trying to push the Ghosts’ rules, and doing it on Halloween or Day of the Dead is a perfect way to do that because the idea is that the line between the living and dead on those days kind of bends. So, I think something like that would be really fun.”

The Holiday Specials of ‘Ghosts’ Past

Ghosts has certainly built a reputation for itself with its holiday specials of the past. Whether the Woodstone Mansion crew is accidentally summoning Hetty’s old maid on Halloween or watching Thorfinn possess Sam’s body on Christmas, the CBS show’s holiday episodes always seem to be delightfully ripe for chaos. Luckily, that looks to be just how the characters — and their viewers — like it.

Fans wanting more explicit details about the contents of these upcoming specials may have to wait until they hit the air. But as the anticipation mounts, it seems like this next season is gearing up to be another classic addition to the beloved series. What with a brand-new ghost, more of Jay’s family, and even an appearance from Sam’s father on the way, Season 4 looks to be serving up more of the spooky pandemonium that audiences know and love — with two hour-long specials to boot.

