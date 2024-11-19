As the television world starts to put up its Christmas decorations and put us all in a holiday mood, the countdown on CBS has started for one of the network's most anticipated specials. This year, Ghosts will do a one-hour "Ghostmas" episode for the holiday, and in this article, you'll find out everything you need to know about the upcoming episode of the hit series. Holiday episodes are a staple in sitcoms, but Ghosts, with its supernatural beings, possessions, the haunted house, and a long-awaited family gathering is taking things to the next level this year.

CBS has confirmed that the date for this year's Christmas special is December 19, just under a week before actual Christmas. Since the supernatural comedy airs on Thursdays and Christmas this year is on a Wednesday. And it's pretty safe to say that viewers will be in full Christmas spirit by December 19, so the date is more than appropriate. Following the special, Ghosts will go on a midseason hiatus along with the rest of CBS' Thursday night lineup, but don't worry — they've already set a 2025 return date.

What To Expect From the 'Ghosts' Christmas Special

While CBS hasn't revealed every detail of "Ghostmas," we do know that the central storyline of the episode will be the arrival of Jay's (Utkarsh Ambudkar) parents at Woodstone Mansion — hence the title of the episode: “A Very Arondekar Christmas." The new Arondekars will be played by TV veterans Sakina Jaffrey (Mr. Robot) and Bernard White (Beef). To round up the family reunion, Punam Patel (Special) is returning as Jay's sister Bela.

In the story, Jay will have to deal with the in-person disapproval of both his parents. According to the official synopsis, his mother blames Sam (Rose McIver) for taking her son far away and his father still has hopes that Jay will forget about the risky B&B idea and pursue a career in engineering. To top things off, a leaky water heater might just make the Arondekars’ visit all the more difficult, putting a real damper on Sam's attempt to impress her in-laws. CBS previously revealed a first-look image from the episode, showing Sam has pulled out all the stops for her second turn at hosting Christmas at Woodstone.

There's one element that will add a whole different layer to "A Very Arondekar Christmas." At SDCC, it was revealed that Jay would finally be able to see and interact with the ghosts of Woodstone Mansion, and in a recent interview with Decider, Asher Grodman confirmed, that Jay will see the spooky specters during the Christmas Special. He said:

"What’s so much fun about Jay seeing the ghosts is that he has a relationship with these people who he’s never seen, but the relationship is like, it’s anticipatory, if that makes any sense. It’s like, “I have a sense of who this person might be.” And then once that he sees that person, you know, the relationship shifts and morphs and becomes something, something new. So playing that with Utkarsh was so much fun. And there is this weird thing that happens where you have just kind of been staring at someone for years and suddenly they’re looking back at you. You know, it’s a very jarring and exciting thing. So, yes, Jay will be able to see the ghosts [in the] double feature Christmas episode, double possession. And the possessions are always so much fun because we get to watch our livings become us and they do an amazing job with it. So I think fans are going to lose their minds at the Christmas episodes. They’re really great. "

