It's not very common for a series to be loved in its original and remade version, but Ghosts does it successfully. What started out as a BBC sitcom with just several episodes per season has now become a beloved network show on CBS. Ghosts stars Charlotte Ritchie and Kiell Smith-Bynoe as Alison and Max Cooper, a couple who moves into an inherited English estate.

When Alison hits her head during the estate renovation, she begins to see the ghosts haunting the estate. In the US version of the same premise, the Coopers are Sam and Jay Arondekar, played by the funny and brilliant Rose McIver and Utkarsh Ambudkar. While the couple are the leads, the ghosts that haunt them are often the bright spots of each episode. But, who is the coolest of the bunch in Ghosts?

10 Hetty Woodstone

Hetty Woodstone (Rebecca Wisocky) is the mistress of the estate that Sam and Jay move into. She's also Sam's ancestor and the reason Sam inherits the beautiful estate. She was alive in the 19th century, so her views are quite outdated and need to be challenged very often. She often shows a dislike for Sam and Jay's dynamic and relationship, but she's known to have a certain wild side, too.

Throughout the show, Hetty's past is revealed slowly and makes for an interesting life story; it seems like she was neglected, and although she's a grumpy old ghost, she's not always so bad. However, it often takes a lot to get through to her.

9 Trevor Lefkowitz

Trevor Lefkowitz (Asher Grodman) is the most recently deceased ghost on the estate, and he's a handful, indeed. He died without his pants on, so now he runs around the estate only in his suit jacket, shirt, and tie. Trevor is sleazy and annoying, which befits his 1990s Wall Street broker persona, so bunking with him is likely hellish.

Yet, Trevor often displays kindness and patience and makes level-headed decisions when necessary. When he's not living his Playboy persona lifestyle, Trevor can be a pretty cool person (or ghost) to be around.

8 Thorfinn/Thor

Thorfinn or Thor (Devan Chandler Long) is the oldest ghost on the estate. He was born around 972 CE and is a Norse Viking, so he's quite loud and bold. His approach is often of a fearless and proud man, so he can sometimes have quite dated opinions.

The biggest reason Thor may eventually be fun to be around is his willingness to change and adapt to the "newer" ghosts. Thorfinn is old and loud, but his heart is often in the right place, and he doesn't have conflicts with the other estate residents.

7 Captain Isaac Higgintoot

Captain Isaac Higgintoot (Brandon Scott Jones) is neurotic and chaotic, but lovable. He has a grudge against Alexander Hamilton and a crush on Jay Arondekar. He's often the most interesting ghost on the estate, with the ability to command the room as well as he'd commanded his army while he was a war captain.

Isaac died of dysentery in the 1700s, but his life wasn't recorded as much as he would have wanted. His rivalry with Hamilton aside, Isaac is a kind and interesting spirit; bonus points - he's really into musical theater. He could definitely make an interesting historic musical if he decided to.

6 Susan "Flower" Montero

Susan Montero (Sheila Carrasco) is often called Flower, but Sam sometimes calls her Woodstock. Flower is the ghost of a 1960s hippie woman who was part of the counter-culture revolution; she's definitely one of the 'realest' ghosts on the estate. Flower died trying to hug a bear while high on acid, so she tends to be forgetful and dazed.

Flower is often peaceful and zany, and being around her isn't as bad as with some of the other ghosts. Her revolutionary side comes to light from time to time, but she often supports modern thinking and has lived through quite a life, due to living in a commune and a cult. Flower is one of those side characters that often steals the show.

5 Alberta Haynes

Alberta Haynes (Danielle Pinnock) is another very likable and interesting character in Ghosts. Her life story was brief but highly exciting, as she often mentions Al Capone's advances toward her and her incredible singing career. Furthermore, her death becomes a whodunnit murder mystery during season 2, giving the show an exciting twist.

Alberta loves singing, and she used to be a famous singer in the 1920s. Her angelic voice is definitely a nice presence around the house, although ghostly noises aren't on everyone's ideal home checklist. Still, she died young and is a vibrant and lovable character, so she's better than what most would imagine a ghost would be like.

4 Pete Martino

Pete Martino (Richie Moriarty) is one of the "newer" ghosts on the estate, and his cause of death is very obviously displayed on his body. Strutting around with an arrow in his neck and dressed like a boy scout, Pete always reminisces about how his wife cheated on him with his best friend, and how his father pushed him to be aggressive.

Despite the hardships of Pete's life, he remains a calm and positive character throughout; his demeanor is often calming and charming. Pete is also quite geeky, due to growing up in the 1980s and being exposed to games like Dungeons & Dragons. He can often be seen being besties with Jay.

3 Sam Arondekar

Sam (Rose McIver) is the sole inheritor of the large estate that used to belong to Hetty Woodstone. Sam is also the protagonist of the story and the one that can communicate with all the ghosts roaming around the place. Sam is flirty, hard-working, and impulsive, but she's also generous and goes out of her way to help the ghosts surrounding her.

Sam mostly shines in her relationship and communication with Jay. Although they're opposites in some ways, their chemistry is apparent, and they're really just two best friends in love. Most of all, Sam is relatable - her favorite show is Friends, and she loves to watch puppy videos on YouTube.

2 Jay Arondekar

Jay Arondekar (Utkarsh Ambudkar) is Sam's husband and biggest support. He's also funny, goofy, and kind, and gets along with almost anyone. Jay's hard to not like, although he can be quite unserious in certain situations. Besides being great husband material, Jay's even more relatable than Sam.

He's quite the geek - he loves superhero movies, video games, Dungeons & Dragons, and hosts a podcast in his spare time. Jay's likability is closely related to how relatable he is, but he's also one of the funniest sitcom characters on modern-day TV.

1 Sassapis/Sass

Sassapis or Sass (Román Zaragoza) is the coolest ghost of the bunch. He's from the Lenape Native Americans of the Northeastern US and the second-oldest ghost on the estate, after Thorfinn. Sass is wise, intelligent, and peaceful; when all the ghosts decide to haunt Sam and Jay (before Sam gains the ability to see them), he tries to talk them out of it.

Even when he gets angry, his temper doesn't last for long. Not much is known about Sassapis's history and death, but in his afterlife, he seems like the best estate resident to be around (and Ghosts needs more of him). His dreams are big, too - he always wished to be a storyteller, and since he's been around almost as much as Thor, he probably has interesting stories to tell.

