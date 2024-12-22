While there are many great sitcoms with different approaches to entertaining their audience, all of the best ones share one key trait: a great ensemble. Whether it's the bar patrons of Cheers or the dysfunctional siblings of Modern Family, these groups are the reasons that fans keep coming back, with their earnest relationships and hilarious hijinks creating the perfect formula for viewership. And while many series boast great performers, few have managed to collect a group as exceptional as CBS' Ghosts. Created by Joe Port and Joe Wiseman, this series about a young woman caring for an old mansion — and the many spirits who haunt it — has endeared audiences for years with its shockingly heartfelt story of a found family exploring their world together.

This enjoyable camaraderie is owed completely to the show's large cast, with each hilarious member getting the spotlight they deserve... well, mostly. Because along with our main characters, there are many side ones who help flesh out this world and its lore (with only half as much screen time). And there's one member of these secondary folks who has proven herself essential to the story, who has not only contributed just as much narrative-wise as some of the "main" cast but who would help the show immensely by receiving more of a focus. Every Ghosts cast member is important, but when it comes to side characters who should be main, nobody is more deserving than the basement-dwelling Cholera ghost, Nancy (Betsy Sodaro).

There's Too Many 'Ghosts' To Count!

Image via CBS Studios

While it has evolved into a complex series with dozens of unique characters, Ghost's premise is a simple one: Sam (Rose McIver) can see ghosts. Well, okay, it's slightly more complicated than that; after moving into a decrepit mansion with her husband, Jay (Utkarsh Ambudkar), the wannabe journalist suffers a near-fatal accident, awakening to discover that she can now see the many ghosts who call her new house their home. Each episode furthers not only the surprisingly complex rules that govern this world but each character's (dead or otherwise) growth, creating an intriguing plot that has introduced many tertiary characters along with our main house-dwelling spirits. And while these side personalities each offer something important, the biggest fan-favorite of them is Nancy, the grimy, cholera-ridden ghost who resides in the basement. Debuting in the first season, while the rest of her group — a bunch of people who died of cholera in the house many years ago— tend to remain clustered in the dark underground, Nancy is shown eager to venture up the stairs, finding joy in the sunshine and making fun of above-ghost's vapid dramas. She has played pivotal roles in many of the series' biggest plot points, but that's not why she deserves to be main cast. Rather, what makes Nancy worthy of center stage is something that not even some of the most prominent characters have on this show: potential.

Along with providing raucous comedy, one of Ghosts' main goals is expanding its story, never resting on the simple concept of spirits and instead constantly enriching this world and those within it. This has led to some genuinely resonant moments throughout the show, almost all of which Nancy has been a part of. Whether it's Pete (Richie Moriarty) finally standing up to his ex-wife or Thorfinn (Devan Chandler Long) being called out for his callous behavior, Nancy has helped even the most stalwart personalities evolve, proving what an asset she is to this ongoing narrative — but her worth doesn't only lie in what she can do for others. While so many of the other characters have to be dragged out of their status quo, Nancy has always been an adventurous, inquisitive spirit, constantly searching for parts of the world she's never seen before. She does this through her biting wit, yes, but also with a shocking amount of earnestness, one that has been essential in helping others evolve in a way that not only pushes character growth but has offered viewers insight into this world that they would've never seen otherwise. Her "basement-dweller" status means she has an outlook on the afterlife like audiences have never seen, pair this with her endlessly enjoyable personality, and it's clear that the series is doing itself a huge disservice by not putting her front and center.

This 'Ghosts' Character Deserves the Spotlight

Close

While Nancy has certainly shown her worth over the years, there are many other Ghosts side characters who would benefit from becoming part of the main group. British soldier Nigel (John Hartman) literally almost got married into the main group and could still deepen storylines through his failed relationships, and while her sleeping the entire year has become a hilarious gag, angsty Prom ghost Stephanie (Odessa A'Zion) is always good to stir up some great conflict. Yet, while other characters have the possibility of helping the series, nobody has the established track record and massive potential that Nancy does to change this show for the better. In a setting powered by its intricacies, she offers a catalyst for change. Her raunchy humor and honesty are essential in helping these people grow (whether they're alive or not). She has already proven herself to be indispensable to this narrative, and it's about time her status in the series reflects that.

Ghosts is Available to Stream on Paramount Plus in the U.S.

WATCH ON PARAMOUNT+