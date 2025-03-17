CBS is ghosting us. After delivering a game-changing episode last week, the network decided that it's time for viewers to take a breather and watch some reruns. The good thing is, we will be able to check in at Woodstone Mansion again sooner rather than later: Ghosts is returning with new episodes on April 3, less than three weeks from now. However, CBS is staying mum on what happens next, having released no official synopsis nor a sneak peek of the upcoming episode of the series.

For now, it's safe to say that the story of Ghosts has changed forever. Up until now, we believed that Hetty Woodstone (Rebecca Wisocky) didn't have any special powers. But now, viewers discovered it was only a matter of timing: once a year, on St. Patrick's Day, Hetty becomes visible to humans. This meant she could engage in a brief romance with Jay's (Utkarsh Ambudkar) cousin Sunil (Asif Ali). What the romance and the discovery of her powers may cause in the long run, we will have to wait a little while to find out.

As Ghosts starts to approach its season finale, its schedule currently looks like this:

# Title Logline Release Date 15 "The Bachelorette Party" Alberta questions her descendant's fiancé during a bachelorette party at Woodstone Mansion, while Jay celebrates a good review of his restaurant. March 6 16 "St. Hetty's Day" Hetty's ghost power is revealed when Jay's cousin Sunil visits Woodstone Mansion on St. Patrick's Day. March 13 17 TBA TBA April 3

There's a Lot More 'Ghosts' Coming Our Way