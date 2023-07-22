Today at San Diego Comic-Con, Gala Film unveiled a first look at their upcoming interactive animated series, Ghosts of Ruin. The show has been described as "genre-bending", and it is set in an alternate or near-future version of San Francisco, where technology has taken over the city. The Tournament of Ruin is a significant event in this tech-dominated world, showcasing an innovative technology called Neural Reality, which provides an incredibly immersive experience.

Ghosts of Ruin stars Tony Revolori (Willow), K-pop star AleXa, Josh Keaton (Spectacular Spider-Man), Karen Strassman (Sonic the Hedgehog series), John Bentley (Alpha and Omega), Justin Long (Barbarian), Nathalie Emmanuel (Game of Thrones), and Rosario Dawson. The main character, Lee (played by Revolori), earns a spot in the upcoming battle royale due to his impressive gaming skills. However, within the game, a hidden and malevolent entity lurks, targeting each of the players in a dark and mysterious manner.

Dawson, who will also be reprising her role as the former Jedi Ahsoka Tano in Ahsoka, plays the tough and skilled gaming gunslinger named Prism. She becomes one of Lee's fellow contestants in the intense and competitive Tournament of Ruin.

Image via Gala Film

RELATED: Rosario Dawson and Tony Revolori Join Animated Western Series 'Ghosts of Ruin'

An Interactive Twist

The series comes with a neat, interactive twist, however. Viewers will get the chance to choose paths for the characters via the official website. An example of this was given during the Hall H presentation of the series. The attendees had a unique opportunity to provide their input on the dialogue for Dawson's character, Prism, in an upcoming episode. Prism was portrayed as a distant professional gamer with a singular ambition: to become the undisputed champion of the world. The participants were shown three different versions of her witty lines, and the majority decisively voted for option C. This choice featured a powerful and scathing retort directed at her former lover, making it the most popular and impactful option among the voters.

The series was created by PJ Accetturo and Ryan Ramsey. It is show-run and executive produced by Michael Ryan, with Katie Stippec and Michael Ramey also serving as executive producers. The original score is composed by the legendary Hans Zimmer's Bleeding Fingers Music. The series comes from Battle Island.

Ghosts of Ruin will debut on Gala Film's website in August. Until then, you can check out the trailer for the series down below: