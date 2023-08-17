The Big Picture Ghosts of the Void, the upcoming horror film from Entertainment Squad's The Horror Collective, promises a thrilling experience for horror fans.

The film follows a couple forced to stay in their car for the night, only to be terrorized by a group of masked strangers.

Ghosts of the Void has been praised as one of the year's most effective horror films, capturing the essence of collective fears and current struggles.

While Danny and Michael Philippou’s A24 flick Talk to Me may be the belle of the ball right now, Entertainment Squad’s label, The Horror Collective is promising that horror fans are in for a real treat with the upcoming feature Ghosts of the Void. The title was officially picked up by the label just a few days ahead of its screening at the ninth annual Popcorn Frights which is currently underway in South Beach, Miami. The exclusive to Collider acquisition news means that Ghosts of the Void will find itself on a roster alongside other titles including Bring Out the Fear, Summoning Sylvia, and Mean Spirited.

In Ghosts of the Void, a couple finds themselves surprisingly ousted from their home, leaving them with no choice but to stay in their car for the night. Uncomfortable, but totally doable, the pair is prepared to muscle through and make the most of an unfortunate situation. But a group of masked strangers lurking in the shadows has other plans as they set upon the trapped duo and bring an entirely new kind of nightmare to their story.

Known for his work as the writer and producer behind the Michael Shannon-led crime drama, Echo Boomers, Jason Miller penned the horror flick’s screenplay and serves as the helmer in what will be his directorial debut. The feature is led by Michael Reagan (Lovecraft Country) and Tedra Millan (Daddy’s Girl), the latter of whom is pictured in a first-look image for the production. Cowering in fear, the photo sees Millan’s character facing off against one of the couple’s terrorizers who, dressed completely in black, dons an unsettling mask to hide his identity.

Image via Speakeasy Pictures

A Standout Film

Already receiving heaps of positive feedback, Ghosts of the Void has been called “One of the year’s most sneakily effective horror films” by RogerEbert.com. Sharing these sentiments, Shaked Berenson, the CEO of Entertainment Squad said, “Horror films echo the spirit of their age. Ghosts of the Void timely arrives amidst rampant inflation and vanishing livelihoods for many, and reminds us that true terror often lies beyond the supernatural by capturing the essence of our collective fear.” Mixing his “favorite genre” with themes of present-day struggles, Miller added, “The driving force of this movie for me was to capture the anxiety and fears that so many of us experience as we struggle to find our footing in the world.”

As of right now, Ghosts of the Void hasn’t announced a release date, but you can check out more images below.

Image via Speakeasy Pictures