Alan Ritchson broke out big time thanks to his role as Jack Reacher in the hit Prime Video series Reacher, but several years before playing the big guy, he starred in a supernatural horror film opposite some major names. Ritchson stars alongside Theo Rossi and Kyle Gallner in Ghosts of War, the 2020 horror film that follows five American soldiers assigned to hold a French Château at the end of World War II. What they think will be a run-of-the-mill assignment turns out to be far more dangerous than anything they've ever encountered thanks to a supernatural enemy. The film also stars Brenton Thwaites and Billy Zane, and currently sits at a "rotten" 40% score from critics but a 65% rating from general audiences on Rotten Tomatoes.

Ghosts of War was written and directed by Eric Bress, who made his directorial debut 16 years prior with The Butterfly Effect, the time-traveling sci-fi thriller starring Ashton Kutcher and Elden Henson that's streaming on Netflix. Bress has also served as the screenwriter for The Final Destination, the 2009 splatter horror sequel starring Nick Zano and Kirsta Allen that can be streamed on Max, and he wrote the screenplay for Final Destination 2, the original sequel to the first Final Destination movie starring Tony Todd and Ali Larter. Bress has been tapped to write and direct three projects – Colorblind, Wrecking Ball, and Syndrome – but few details are known about each as they are only in development and have yet to begin casting or production. He's also signed on to serve as the scribe for several other projects which are being kept under wraps.

When Is Alan Ritchson Returning With ‘Reacher’ Season 3?

Reacher Season 3 does not yet have an official release date, but it has been confirmed to premiere on Prime Video sometime in 2025. This reveal came from the news that Reacher had already been renewed for Season 4 ahead of the Season 3 premiere, showing Prime has major faith in the series to perform well among critics and audiences while also receiving strong viewership. Reacher currently sits at a 95% score from reviewers and an 85% rating from general audiences on the aggregate site Rotten Tomatoes.

Ghosts of War stars Alan Ritchson and Theo Rossi, and was written and directed by Eric Bress. Stay tuned to Collider for future updates and watch Ghosts of War on Prime Video.

