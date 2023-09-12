Editor’s note: The below contains major spoilers for the Ghosts Season 2 finale.

The Big Picture The Ghosts Season 2 finale ends with a cliffhanger as a bright light in the sky suggests that one of the Woodstone spirits has moved on.

Pete Martino, one of the ghosts, seems to have reached the end of his character arc and doesn't have much more to offer to the show.

Pete's pursuit of Alberta Haynes verges on toxic behavior and should not be encouraged or romanticized in the series.

In Ghosts on CBS, Sam (Rose McIver) and Jay (Utkarsh Ambudkar) inherit and move into the Woodstone to begin their story. After a near-miss with death, Sam is left with the ability to see ghosts, and the Woodstone Mansion is full of them. Of the regular faces befriending Sam and pestering this couple with their immortal whims, we have Trevor (Asher Grodman), Pete (Richie Moriarty), Flower (Sheila Carrasco), Alberta (Danielle Pinnock), Hetty (Rebecca Wisocky), Isaac (Brandon Scott Jones), Sasappis (Román Zaragoza) and Thorfinn (Devan Chandler Long).

With the upcoming third season promising the departure of one of the Woodstone spirits (though it’s unclear who it may be and if it’s one of the faces we’ve grown so fond of), there’s one ghost that we think is ready — and we are ready for them — to be sucked off: Pete.

What Happened in the ‘Ghosts’ Season 2 Cliffhanger

Image via CBS, Paramount

In the Ghosts Season 2 finale, after some strip club sushi, Sam and Jay head to the store to get him some Pepto-Bismol to ease his stomach issues and discomfort. When they arrive home, they sit in the car and discuss how close they came to losing the Woodstone and all the ghosts earlier that day, due to Sam’s fake relative that their lawyer (PJ Byrne) used to try to scam them out of their house. Sam recounts how much the ghosts have changed over the last two years/seasons, explaining how they’ve become a family and could never leave the ghosts behind. But, as they talk, Sam notices a bright light in the sky over Woodstone, which looks like someone has been sucked off (a.k.a. moved on).

Then, the episode fades to black. Who was it? Well, that’s the big cliffhanger that’s holding us over until the series finally returns for Season 3 (and networks like CBS pay their writers and actors fairly amid the ongoing strike). It could be anyone, as there was nothing pointedly hinting at whose afterlife at the Woodstone is ending, though Collider does believe it could be Isaac’s partner, Nigel Chessum.

Related: Why Who Got “Sucked Off” on ‘Ghosts’ Season 2 Is Important

Pete Should Be the Spirit Sucked Off in ‘Ghosts’ Season 3

Image via Paramount

At this point, despite our obvious love for the character and his charms, it feels like Pete isn’t offering much to the show. Since the premiere episode, Pete has remained very much the same person. Aside from the events that surrounded his widow, learning she had been cheating on him, and the reveal of his grandson Pete Jr., Pete is still the same “nice guy” who doesn’t really have much more to learn as a person or a ghost. While the others are arguably in the same boat (like, Trevor who is still stuck in a cliché frat boy psyche and tries to kill female visitors in the mansion for his selfish gain), they all have some major character growth to engage in before they are anywhere close to moving on.

But the majority have different relationships (platonic and romantic — despite how boring some can be, like Hetty and Trevor) that keep them occupied. Pete, however, does not. He has some fun friendships, but his most notable relationship is with Jay who can’t even see him. As the series is unlikely to give Jay the ability to see ghosts anytime soon, it feels like there’s only so much more that can come from Pete’s relationships. And, the only romance for him is the one the show shouldn’t pursue any further.

The Only Romance for Pete Is One ‘Ghosts’ Needs to Drop Altogether

Image via CBS, Paramount

The only romance Pete Martino has brewing is a potential romance with Alberta Haynes that, let’s face it, shouldn’t progress and is not painting Pete in a good light. He continues to pursue Alberta, however passively, despite her making it very clear that she doesn’t share any romantic feelings for him. He even tried to kiss her and received a palm to the face. It’s unsettling and uncomfortable to watch him continue to pine for her and hope that one day she’ll share his feelings. Alberta should not have to keep rebuffing his advances or ignoring his longing for her when, like him, she is stuck in the Woodstone.

This story is giving another layer to Pete’s “nice guy” demeanor, which isn’t a good thing. It threatens to depict Pete as one of those men who think that they are entitled to a woman’s affection because they are nice and treat others well. That is something we really don’t need to see play out on Ghosts (as it will likely never be called out for what it is). To continue Pete’s pursuit of Alberta — though hopefully it will be put to bed going forward — would send the wrong message and romanticize toxic male behavior that needs to be called out for what it is. So, let’s just avoid this before it becomes a major problem as, for now, Pete is still rather endearing in a dorky way and hasn’t tried to push things too much with Alberta.

Pete Is the Weakest Link of ‘Ghosts’

Image via CBS, Paramount

Truthfully, Pete’s goofy, nice, clueless shtick is beginning to grow stale. There isn’t much more to do with Pete at this point other than stick him in the background to make funny quips or one of his trademark comments that showcase what a great guy Pete is supposed to be (especially in comparison to ghosts like Trevor). It’s rather depressing to continue revisiting Pete’s family as he’s forced to spend his time without them and only getting glimpses of what their lives are like.

In short, while actor Richie Moriarty has given great performances as Pete over the series’ two seasons, and by no means do we want to see him leave, it feels like it’s time for Pete to move on. He’s gotten closure with his family, particularly his daughter, which felt like the only reason he was stuck at the Woodstone to begin with. He’s (mostly) learned to stand up for himself better, which was the major flaw with his personality while alive. At this point, there doesn’t seem to be any other reason that Pete has yet to move on. In a way, it would showcase Pete’s growth and the better sides of his personality for him to be the first to move on to the great hereafter, setting an example for his beloved friends in Woodstone.

Every episode of Ghosts is now streaming on Paramount.