Ghosts has officially been renewed for two seasons at CBS ahead of tonight's new episode. Variety first broke the news along with renewals for nine other shows on the network including the entire Thursday night lineup, featuring Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage, Ghosts, Matlock, and Elsbeth. Ghosts is, however, the only series among the bunch to secure not one but two future seasons, taking the show through Season 6, already set for the 2026-2027 season. One of the network's most-viewed shows, Ghosts averages 11 million viewers across platforms when accounting for 35 days of viewing, according to a combination of Nielsen measurement and Paramount Global’s first-party data regarding streams on Paramount+.

Casting announcements weren't made alongside the renewal, but as long as no one gets sucked off by the end of Season 4, we can likely expect the return of the entire main ensemble featuring Rose McIver, Utkarsh Ambudkar, Rebecca Wisocky, Asher Grodman, Danielle Pinnock, Brandon Scott Jones, Shiela Carrasco, Román Zaragoza, Devan Chandler Long, and Richie Moriarty. Ghosts has been on a roll this season with no plans to slow down as next week's episode promises the reveal of Isaac's (Jones) centuries-old beef with Alexander Hamilton (Nat Faxon) and the return of Hetty's (Wisocky) evil ex-husband Elias (Matt Walsh).

Before that though we'll see series lead McIver make her directorial debut this week with "Ghostfellas," which sees Jay get in hot water with a local restaurateur after adding one of Pete's (Moriarty) family recipes to the menu. We'll also see Hetty and Trevor (Grodman) planning their first "power friends" scheme, though their housemates aren't sure there isn't something more going on between the diabolical duo.

What Else To Expect From 'Ghosts' Season 4

Image via Bertrand Calmeau/CBS

While many details are still under wraps for the remainder of the season we do know that we'll be seeing Hetty's ghost power at some point, as well as the return of everyone's favorite attic ghost Stephanie (Odessa A'Zion). McIver recently spoke with Collider ahead of her directorial debut and was able to tease the return of some of our favorite recurring specters.

"Matt Walsh never brings an easy— I mean. Matt Walsh brings the easiest [energy], right?He's so wonderful to work with. But, Elias does not bode well for the house in general, as we've come to realize. So him returning is not— he's not the ideal guest at the B&B. And, then yeah, we have Odessa back, who brings such a fresh teenage energy. She's so funny. We love having her. And we actually have her sister Gideon not playing a related role, but playing a completely separate role in another episode. So, that's pretty cool."

Ghosts has been renewed through Season 6. New episodes of Season 4 air on Thursdays on CBS at 8:30 PM ET. Stay tuned at Collider for more updates.