Ghosts has a fairly expansive cast with ten main players in the weekly ensemble and a growing Rolodex of regular guest stars that features comedy icons like Punam Patel as Jay's (Utkarsh Ambudkar) sister Bela, Caroline Aaron as Pete's (Richie Moriarty) ex-wife Carol, and Tristan D. Lalla as everyone's favorite contractor/Hudson Valley player Mark. We've been seeing more and more of these friendly faces in Season 4, so when I sat down with series star Rose McIver to discuss her directorial debut on the series, I had to know if she had anyone in mind as a dream guest star for Ghosts. Offering up my own answer, I suggested the legendary Catherine O'Hara (Schitt's Creek) as a Gilded Age-era Farnsby, to which McIver happily agreed, saying, "Oh, that's brilliant! You should work in casting. That's so good. She'd be brilliant in that. Now that you say that, she's definitely a choice."

McIver's full answer will no doubt thrill fans of her work as she immediately named a handful of amazing talents from her previous series iZombie, noting that she's been trying to get them on the show for some time.

"I guess the one that’s been top of mind for me is bringing any of my iZombie cast to visit. I would be so excited to have Rahul [Kohli], or Malcolm [Goodwin], or Aly [Michalka], or [Robert] Buckley or, [David] Anders, or Bryce [Hodgson]. They would be fantastic to have in the show. I know that they're comedic weapons. I know that they are incredible to work with and, yeah, I've been angling for that for a long time. So hopefully something comes of it."

Matt Walsh and Odessa A'Zion Return in Season 4 of 'Ghosts'