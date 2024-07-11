The Big Picture CBS Studios brings Star Trek, Ghosts, & Everybody Still Hates Chris to SDCC.

Star Trek: Prodigy, Ghosts, & Everybody Still Hates Chris panels promise exclusive content & guest appearances.

Collider's Perri Nemiroff will be in attendance to moderate the panel for Ghosts in Ballroom 20 on Saturday, July 27.

CBS Studios is gearing up for an electrifying return to San Diego Comic-Con, promising fans a host of exclusive panels, screenings, and fan experiences. Collider is delighted to exclusively reveal that, beyond the much-loved Star Trek Universe panel, this year’s lineup includes the popular children’s animated series Star Trek: Prodigy, the hit supernatural comedy Ghosts, and the highly anticipated new adult animated series Everybody Still Hates Chris.

As announced yesterday, the Star Trek Universe returns to the iconic Hall H with a star-studded panel that promises exclusive content and exciting surprises. Scheduled for Saturday, July 27, from 1:45-3:15 PM PT, the panel will feature back-to-back conversations with the cast and producers of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, Star Trek: Lower Decks, and Star Trek: Starfleet Academy. Additionally, fans will receive a warm Hall H welcome to new cast members from Star Trek: Section 31. Moderated by award-winning filmmaker, director, and executive producer Justin Simien, this session is set to be a highlight of the convention with plenty of reveals and exclusive insights.

What Is CBS Bringing to SDCC?

Close

Star Trek: Prodigy Panel in Room 6DE

On Sunday, July 28, from 10:00–11:00 AM PT, Star Trek: Prodigy fans will gather in Room 6DE for a special screening of an episode from the second season, followed by a panel discussion. Attendees will hear from Star Trek legend and voice actor Kate Mulgrew, voice actor Brett Gray, and executive producers Kevin and Dan Hageman. Moderated by Ryan Britt, editor at Inverse, the panel will also feature a special giveaway item, making this a must-attend event for fans of the series.

Ghosts Panel in Ballroom 20

Fans of the hit supernatural comedy Ghosts won’t want to miss the exclusive panel in Ballroom 20 on Saturday, July 27, from 10:00-10:45 AM PT. The panel will feature series stars Utkarsh Ambudkar, Richie Moriarty, Román Zaragoza, and Rebecca Wisocky, along with executive producers Joe Port and Joe Wiseman. Moderated by Perri Nemiroff, senior producer at Collider, the discussion will delve into the Season 3 cliffhanger and offer tantalizing hints about what’s to come in Season 4. Expect a lively and spirited conversation that captures the essence of the show.

Everybody Still Hates Chris Panel in Indigo Ballroom

Get ready for a trip back to the late 1980s with Everybody Still Hates Chris, an adult animated series inspired by Chris Rock’s experiences growing up in Brooklyn. The panel will take place in the Indigo Ballroom on Saturday, July 27, from 11:15-12:15 AM PT. Join the series’ voice cast, including Terry Crews, Tichina Arnold, Tim Johnson Jr., Ozioma Akagha, Terrence Little Gardenhigh, and Gunnar Sizemore, along with executive producer and showrunner Sanjay Shah. This panel will feature an exclusive first look at the series and a discussion filled with surprises, offering fans a sneak peek into the reimagined classic coming soon to Comedy Central.

Mark your calendars and prepare for an exciting weekend filled with exclusive content, star-studded panels, and unforgettable moments at San Diego Comic-Con. CBS Studios is set to deliver an incredible lineup that celebrates its most beloved series and introduces fans to thrilling new adventures. Ghosts is available to stream on Paramount+ and you can watch the new season of Star Trek: Prodigy on Netflix.

Ghosts (US) 7 10 A young couple, Sam and Jay, inherit a haunted mansion and, unaware of their invisible housemates, plan to turn it into a B&B. Their lives become much more complicated after a fall causes Sam to see the ghosts. Based on the UK series. Release Date October 7, 2021 Creator Joe Port, Joe Wiseman Cast Rose McIver , Utkarsh Ambudkar , Brandon Scott Jones , Danielle Pinnock Main Genre Comedy Seasons 3

Watch on Paramount+