As you probably know, CBS and Paramount+ couldn’t host a panel on their biggest and most popular shows without including a segment for Ghosts. The supernatural comedy quickly became a surprise hit, and the network’s highest rated sitcom in years. The show centers around a couple who inherits a mansion and decides to turn it into a B&B – but they get shocked after discovering the house is haunted to the brim with ghosts from several eras.

During the series’ panel, which included the full main cast, the crew treated the audience to a blooper reel from Season 1, which showed just how much fun the ensemble cast has on the set of the sitcom. Not to mention it's always amusing to see people in a variety of period costumes interacting and cracking contemporary sounding jokes.

The series follows married couple Jay and Samantha Arondekar, who move to a country house they inherited. Following a near-death experience, Sam can now see and hear the many ghosts that live in their home, while her husband Jay in unable to do so.

Ghosts is based on the British series of the same name, which is equally successful and is slated to debut Season 4 later this year. As it is common with British television, though, the original Ghosts has a much shorter episode count and all seasons amount to only 20 episodes so far, while Season 1 of the U.S. version has already aired 18 episodes in one run. In both shows, however, the strength and humor both come from the powerful chemistry between the ensemble cast, which in the American version features Rose McIver, Utkarsh Ambudkar, Brandon Scott Jones, Danielle Pinnock, Richie Moriarty, Asher Grodman, Sheila Carrasco, Devan Chandler Long, Rebecca Wisocky, and Román Zaragoza.

The challenge for the next season of Ghosts will be to keep up its timing as it outpaces the original series, and play to its strengths while also offering something fresh, story-wise. Should it manage to outperform – or at least keep ratings from – Season 1, we could be looking at one of Fall season’s mandatory watch for the years to come.

CBS premieres Season 2 of Ghosts on September 29. You can watch the blooper reel below: