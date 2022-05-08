Touching an already established series is a risky move. Yet, Joe Port and Joe Wiseman were bold in remaking the successful UK sitcom Ghosts, adding a new spin to the story in the U.S. version. The show is centered on couple Sam (Rose McIver) and Jay (Utkarsh Ambdukar), who decide to open a B&B at their newly inherited mansion. Like many old-fashioned homes depicted on screen, this one is filled with ghosts from people who died there through the years. As Samantha suffers an accident and somehow gains the ability to communicate with these ghosts, the couple goes through thick and thin as they try to refurnish the space and deal with its “pre-existing inhabitants.”

Since the CBS series has been renewed for Season 2, here is a brief recap of everything that happened in the final episode, and how that disastrous B&B launch could affect what’s next.

Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Season 1 of the CBS series, Ghosts.

The Neighbor Rivalry

Before we unpack that final scene, we must rewind to the B&B’s official opening day. With everything ready for their first clients, Sam and Jay thought that at that point nothing could go south. However, a sequence of unfortunate events take place. It all starts with their neighbors, the Farnsbys, attempt to buy Woodstone Manor, in the hopes of preventing the B&B launch. The couple refuses to comply with the proposal, leading to even greater tensions with their neighbors. In retaliation, they decide to open their own B&B (cleverly named as Farnsby & B) at their place, charging a lower cost for the stay. Since their house was at a more accessible price, the couple who reserved a room at the mansion ended up canceling it to go to the Farnsbys instead.

Clearly furious about this, Sam and Jay decide to pay their neighbors a visit to confront them about their wrongdoing. Although the Farnsbys' experience as hosts doesn’t last very long past the “pickleball confrontation," there was a new character that appeared briefly at the neighbors' household. We had only seen Sam interacting with ghosts at the mansion and other places around the city, but never before across the street. The appearance of a new ghost near Woodstone Manor could be an indication that the character might resurge in the next season with a more detailed outlook at her background story and cause of death. We never know, maybe this new ghost can help Sam and Jay in the future as they try to deal with their not so happy enemies next door.

A New Ghostly Couple

While that whole situation with the Farnsbys was taking place, Isaac (Brandon Scott Jones) finally listens to Hetty’s (Rebecca Wisocky) advice and decides to open his heart to Nigel (John Hartman) before it's too late. After all, despite the ghosts still roaming around Woodstone Manor, they aren’t exempt from being sucked into non-existence at any given moment. When Isaac goes to meet Nigel in the attic, he bumps into Jenkins (Christian Daoust), who lies to him about Nigel’s fate. Upset by not seizing the moment prior to the misfortune, Isaac is inconsolable. That is until he sees Nigel again and discovers that all that Jenkins had told him was untrue. Joyful at the fact that he has a second chance to unveil his feelings, Isaac is upfront about his affection, and the two end up in a warm embrace. Although their storyline might have had a few lighthearted instances throughout Season 1, its probable that there is much in store for the newly formed couple in the next chapter of the CBS sitcom.

The Curse

Image via CBS

Other than the Farnsbys' attempt to cross out the B&B from existence or Isaac almost losing his soulmate before exposing his feelings, this season finale had all sorts of indications that there is a curse upon the mansion. In the beginning of Season 1, Thorfinn (Devan Long) was just as determined as his ghost counterparts to detain Sam and Jay from reforming Woodstone Manor with the intent of opening the B&B. Although the ghosts eventually bond with the couple, Thorfinn’s curse upon them seems unremovable. Understanding his role in the unsuccessful turnaround of the business, the Viking approaches Sam and reveals the curse. After he gives her all the instructions to cast it away, Sam begins to prepare the ingredients only to stop and listen to the ghosts’ fear of her not being able to see and talk to them ever again. Moved by their sweet messages, Sam decides to disregard the existence of a curse and continues to interact with the ghosts.

Fast-forward, when everyone seemed over the moon about their friendships and the odds looked like they were in the couple’s favor again, the B&B is finally opening its doors for their first customers. Oops, that is until the floor goes tumbling down after Sam and Jay invite their guests in.

What Did the Disaster Foreshadow?

Image via CBS

Despite their willingness to pretend that the curse wasn’t there, Sam and Jay aren’t exempt from its side effects. The final scene shows viewers that the couple might have to revaluate the future of the B&B. After all, they can’t guarantee what misfortunes lay ahead whenever they open the door for new guests. The only way to make sure that things can work out is if the curse is detained. Yet, the very idea of breaking the curse could result in Sam’s inability to connect with the ghosts ever again.

With this in mind, Ghosts Season 2 will probably focus on whether the B&B idea is left aside, how to break the curse without affecting Sam’s relationship with the ghosts, Isaac and Nigel’s future together, and an introduction to new characters in the midst of all these supernatural undertakings. Although we aren’t sure about what will happen next, these open-ended instances in the series finale are potential indicators of the narrative in the next chapter of the series. There is also the possibility of even more creative liberties from the remake's original source material.

While we wait for Season 2, Ghosts Season 1 is available to stream on Paramount +.

