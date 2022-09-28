An adaptation of the British comedy of the same name, the American version of Ghosts premiered in Fall of 2021 on CBS to much acclaim and a renewed demographic appeal in the 18-49 range. Unlike CBS' other comedic offerings, Ghosts is a laugh-track free, non-mockumentary, single camera comedy without a shaky camera in sight, a format initially popularized by Malcolm in the Middle in 2000. The series follows Sam (Rose McIver) and Jay (Utkarsh Ambudkar), a newlywed couple from New York City who move into the run down yet elegant Woodstone Mansion in upstate New York after Sam inherits it from a long-lost relative. Season 1’s main plotline follows Sam and Jay as they attempt to transform the Woodstone into a B&B, whilst grappling with Sam’s newfound ability to see ghosts.

What is 'Ghosts' About?

After a near-death experience in which she falls down the stairs, Sam returns to the mansion and realizes that she can see a charismatic, diverse group of ghosts from different time periods that are tied to the property. Featuring a whimsically regal score by Jeff Cardoni and a setup that allows for an endless amount of narrative possibilities, Ghosts was the surprise hit of the 2021-2022 television season that captured the hearts of critics, fans, and Mark Hamill alike. As the series gears up to begin its sophomore season, one must take a deep dive back into Season 1’s immensely rewarding character development as well as the overarching B&B storyline.

The events leading up to Sam's fateful fall are as follows: Sam expresses her desire to turn the Woodstone into a B&B, yet Jay is skeptical of the idea. When the ghosts catch wind of Sam's plans, they plot to haunt Jay and Sam out of the mansion. Sam's long fall was the result of Trevor (Asher Grodman), the pants-less 90s stockbroker ghost, testing out his ability to affect objects. He knocks down a vase, and Sam slips on it. When Sam returns, the ghosts realize that she can see them. Sam denies that they are real, simply attributing her visions to head trauma from the fall. However, after a trip to the hospital, Sam realizes that she sees different ghosts in other settings. Sam takes this to be evidence that her visions of ghosts are indeed real. Sam accepts this new reality and pals up with the ghosts, acting as a liaison of sorts between the ghost plane and the land of the living.

Throughout the season, the rules of the ghost universe are slowly built up. These fleeting nuggets of ghost lore are strategically introduced, so as to leave more to explore in future seasons. One striking trait is that the ghosts sleep every night. The function of this is hilariously questioned by the ghosts themselves at multiple points throughout the season. They also appear to retain certain human senses. As ghosts are non-corporeal, they cannot taste food. However, they can still smell, so they constantly request Sam and Jay to cook them certain foods so that they can still have a sliver of a human experience. In addition, as recounted by Sasappis (Roman Zaragoza), ghosts can have sex--they just can't finish. As of now, the ghosts are bound to the environment they died in. If the Woodstone ghosts attempt to leave the estate, their ghost body is looped back around from whence they came. Midway through the season it is established that children can see ghosts, and that Thorfinn (Devan Long) sang to Hetty (Rebecca Wisocky) as a child.

A significant development in the Ghosts canon is their perception of being carried off into the sweet hereafter--or as they naively like to call it, being "sucked off." The terminology is played for laughs, but this notion ends up being the most endearing part of the Ghosts narrative. It is first seen in action when Sam and Jay set off to find the ghost of Sam's mom Sheryl (Rachael Harris) at the site of her untimely death-by-shrimp-allergy: a Cuban-Mexican-American-Hawaiian fusion restaurant named "Mojitown." After she haphazardly tries to get to heaven by asking Sam to forgive her for being too harsh, Sheryl is eventually "sucked off" when Sam realizes her mother's true intentions: that she just wants her daughter to be happy.

Ghosts' shining light is its eclectic ensemble cast of ghosts from different time periods and backgrounds. This allows for an endless amount of backstories to dive into, providing fodder for multiple seasons worth of scenarios. Each ghost has their time in the limelight, with some even earning their own episode (such as Trevor's phenomenal origin story). There are even a few unresolved threads, such as the mysterious poisoning of Alberta (Danielle Pinnock).

Thor's Backstory

The first ghosts' backstory explored is that of Thorfinn, the Viking ghost. When excavating the grounds, the workers find human remains: the bones of Thorfinn. Thorfinn decides that he wants to go out with a Viking funeral in the hopes of transcending the ghost plane. Along the way, Thorfinn reveals that he was inexplicably abandoned by his crew. After the group holds a Viking funeral for Thorfinn, he still does not ascend to the heavens. Yet he makes peace with it, announcing that "it was not time for Thor to be sucked off."

Isaac's Backstory

Isaac Higgintoot (Brandon Scott Jones), whose legacy unfortunately falters in the wake of multi-generational superstar Alexander Hamilton, carries a unique arc that is characterized by his stubbornness and desire to lead. His character is quite complex, as he struggles with remaining in the closet despite his obvious feelings for Nigel (John Hartman), the British officer whom he accidentally killed 250 years ago. Eventually, Higgintoot overcomes his hesitations and confesses his feelings to Nigel in the season finale. It’s a touching moment, the payoff bolstered by Higgintoot’s bullheaded resistance to expressing his true feelings throughout the season.

Pete's Backstory

Pete (Richie Moriarty)'s backstory is explored early on, depicting his accidental death at the hands of an arrow-wielding scout while teaching archery at the Woodstone in the 1980s. After Sam tracks down Pete's wife using his old scoutmaster's handbook, Pete realizes that his wife married his best friend Jerry and that they had an affair while she and Pete were still together. Pete is initially uncharacteristically scornful, but he eventually forgives her. Pete’s second storyline occurs when he hires Nancy (Betsy Sodaro), a cholera ghost from the basement, to act as his girlfriend in order to thwart (true) allegations that he has a crush on Alberta.

Alberta's Backstory

Alberta's legacy is especially compelling as the show slowly releases details of her alleged poisoning. Episode 9, "Alberta's Fan," features Sam and Jay's first unofficial "guest" to the B&B: Todd (Rodrigo Fernandez-Stoll), an Alberta Haynes historian. At first, he simply seems like an eccentric fan, yet his creep factor is exponentially amplified when he reveals his prized possession: Alberta’s toenail. Todd triumphantly states his mission: to one day clone Alberta. He is then revealed to have a portrait of Alberta tattooed on his back. When Todd is found unresponsive, Sam and Jay believe they are responsible after feeding Todd some almost-expired chicken. However, Todd recovers and later goes on the news, proclaiming that there was poison in one of Alberta's old bottles of moonshine - which he drank from.

Flower's Backstory

Flower's (Sheila Carrasco) character is built up to be aloof yet endearing. Her mythology is significantly expanded in Episode 7, which introduces her involvement in a bank robbery by a hippie commune in 1968. After the commune furiously debates using the money to either save narwhals or feral cats in Costa Rica, Flower suggests they should use it to help each other. The other members decline, so she and her partner Ira (Adam Bernett) take the money. Flower meets her tragic death in a bear mauling as they run away. All the while, Sam has tasked herself with writing an article of the hippie bank robbery as a freelance writer for a Hudson Valley newspaper. Flower eventually agrees to let Sam write the article, and a heartwarming easter egg is revealed in the process: that Ira founded Daisy’s coffee shop in memory of Flower, donating the proceeds to underprivileged communities and bear safety education efforts.

Trevor's Backstory

Trevor stands as one of the most brilliantly developed (and well acted) Ghosts of the season. Forced to spend eternity without pants, he provides the series’ dialogue with plenty of requisite 90s quips (such his top three stocks: Blockbuster, Circuit City, and Enron). Early on in the series, he is shown to be an astute participant of so-called “finance bro” culture. As time goes on, his character becomes more well-rounded. This development culminates in Episode 16, "Trevor’s Pants.” Trevor and his Wall Street buddies planned a getaway to the Hamptons in order to celebrate summer associate Pinkus’ (Robert Bazzocchi) promotion.

After Trevor’s friends haze Pinkus into doing a “fun run” (which involves getting back to New York City with no pants) Trevor sneaks into the kitchen and gives Pinkus his pants as a kind gesture. It’s a true testament to his character, beyond his flashy surface level persona. However, this was after he had taken a hodgepodge of random drugs from the “pill drawer” that caused his heart to explode two hours later. His friend Ari (Blair Penner) suggests that they get rid of his body. In present day, Ari (Rob Huebel) shows up at Woodstone to discuss the purchase of Hetty’s husband Elias’s watch. Through Sam, Trevor messes with present day Ari who buys the watch from Sam and Jay at double the price.

Hetty's Backstory

In Episode 10, “Possession” Hetty accidentally possesses Jay after trying to stop him from messing with the light fixtures. This leads to a highfalutin' performance from Utkarsh Ambudkar, who matches Rebecca Wisocky’s high-pitched, authoritative tone with aplomb. When in Jay’s body, Hetty indulges herself in all the human niceties that she’s been missing for the past 130 years. This plotline works as both an exploration of Hetty’s inner psyche in addition to introducing possession to the Ghosts canon. Hetty goes on a power trip of sorts, refusing to let go of her new human body. She laments the things she didn’t get a chance to do in her mortal life, such as going to Paris. She is eventually driven out of Jay’s body (literally) when, after attempting to drive away to Paris, she drives past the ‘ghost fence’ surrounding the property.

Sasappis' Backstory

Sasappis is a born storyteller, and though he is initially introduced as a snarky gossiper, he is slowly revealed to be a fuller character. In Episode 7, the viewer obtains a glimpse of his love life 500 years ago when Sam visits the newspaper she is freelancing for and meets Sasappis’ old flame Shiki (Crystle Lightning). Sasappis reveals that Shiki ironically “ghosted” him, and Sam resolves to bring the two back together by giving her a message. Jay offers to be Sasappis’ “texting coach,” which leads to a debate between Sam and Jay on the merits of saying what one truly feels. In a telling moment, Sam reveals to Shiki Sasappis’ love for her. Shiki is clearly weirded out, supporting Jay’s stance on the merits of “playing games.” Later on, Jay reveals to Sam a text he had meant to send her after their first date that “by the grace of God never went through.” In it, he calls her “Samcakes” and says that she might be “the one.” Sam relents, and agrees to help Sasappis’ “play the game.”

In the opening sequence of the season finale "Farnsby & B," it is revealed that there are termites in the basement. Thor then confesses to the group that he placed a Norse curse on Sam and Jay after the ghosts caught wind of their plans to open a B&B. To make matters worse, the Farnsbys (Mark Linn-Baker and Kathryn Greenwood) express their disdain for the prospect of a Woodstone B&B by opening their own: The Farnsby and B. Sam and Jay follow Thor's advice to boil cinnamon and sugar in order to break the curse.

As Sam prepares to boil the sugar, the ghosts theorize that reversing the curse (which presumably caused Sam's fall down the stairs and her subsequent ghost vision) could potentially result in her losing the ability to see ghosts. This leads to a heartwarming, precautionary goodbye from all of the ghosts. Sam decides to not risk losing the ghosts, and she and Jay challenge the Farnsbys to a pickleball match. Jay and Sam win the game by default after Mr. Farnsby's back goes out, which leads to the official designation of the Woodstone B&B.

Jay and Sam's first guests arrive, only for Jay and Sam to fall through the floor to the Cholera-ghost-laden basement. Not only have Jay and Sam failed to triumph over the curse, but the curse may just be getting started. As the complexities and motivations of Jay, Sam, and the ghosts have been thoroughly established throughout Season 1, one can expect a breadth of new stories to come in Season 2 as the outside world begins to take up residence in the Woodstone B&B.

Season 2 of Ghosts returns to CBS on September 29.