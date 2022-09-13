Haunting can be quite fun, as we can see from Ghosts on CBS, based on the UK series of the same name. When Samantha (Rose McIver) and her husband Jay (Utkarsh Ambudkar) inherit the elegant, yet dilapidated Woodstone Manor from Sam’s late great-aunt, they take the plunge and leave their lives in New York City to turn the house into an incredible bed and breakfast. During their first visit to the manor, the unfortunate turn of events leads to Sam falling down the stairs, dying for two minutes, and laying in a coma for two weeks. Upon their return to the manor, Sam discovers she can now see the friendly spirits that have haunted Woodstone for quite some time: The Woodstone’s original owner Hetty (Rebecca Wisocky), jazz singer Alberta (Danielle Pinnock), Captain Isaac Higgentoot (Brandon Scott Jones), Viking Thorfinn (Devan Chandler Long), hippie Flower (Sheila Carrasco), Pinecone Trooper leader Pete (Richie Moriarty), Lenape native Sasappis (Román Zaragoza), and 30-something frat bro Trevor (Asher Grodman).

Throughout the season, as Sam and Jay prepare to launch their new business, ghostly hijinks cause trouble as Sam bonds with and learns more about her new friends. Each ghost has their strengths, but when the series started, it was hard to imagine we could possibly grow to love some of them. Namely, Trevor, who is one of the douchiest frat bros you could ever imagine. (But, like, in a fun way.) However, the most surprising turn of events is that the Ghosts writers and the actor behind the character have made Trevor incredibly lovable, despite his oft-problematic comments and behaviors. While Trevor’s lust for Sam and juvenile humor are great springboards for comedy, there are a few shining moments throughout the first season that depict how Trevor is so much more than just your typical, inappropriate frat bro. Instead, these moments showcase his heart of gold and his true nature… the one he keeps hidden, deep down.

Image via CBS

RELATED: ‘Ghosts’ Season 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot Details, Trailer, and Everything We Know So Far

The most obvious moment comes in the episode “Trevor’s Pants,” which tells the story of how Trevor died — and lost his pants in the process. To celebrate a coworker’s promotion, Trevor and his friends, one of those friends being Sam’s uncle, head to Woodstone to celebrate. Cue some reckless behavior and random drugs, which later cause Trevor’s heart to explode. But first, to initiate Pinkus (Robert Bazzocchi) to their standing and complete his promotion, it’s time for the standard hazing ritual: The “run of fun” back to the city wearing only a t-shirt. Behind the backs of his other friends, Trevor approaches Pinkus in the Woodstone kitchen and hands over his new pants, and then his boxers, so Pinkus won’t have to face this utter humiliation as he did. Obviously, Trevor has to come up with a cover story afterward, which is that he had sex with a limo driver and didn’t put his pants back on because it was going to happen again. This is actually a fantastic choice because it perfectly combines the two sides to Trevor that influence one another and make him into a perfectly not-perfect person. It wonderfully depicts how Trevor tries to be good, at least, which cannot be said for his friends who freaked out after he died and hid his body in the lake on the property after consulting with their fathers about how to get out of the drug-fueled mess they had created.

Another is Trevor’s wildly unexpected romance — of sorts — with Jay’s sister Bela (Punam Patel), revealed in the episode where Bela comes to stay at Woodstone after breaking up with the guy she’d be seeing. Excited about a chance to bond, Sam is ecstatic about Bela’s visit, planning the perfect weekend of sisterly activities. But, Bela arrives and reveals that she’s met someone new online, someone who lives around Woodstone. Later, it’s revealed that Trevor had actually made an online dating profile with his ghostly power to touch things after watching Sam and Jay use their electronics for a few weeks, and he had been communicating with Bela. After all the chaos that ensues, Trevor has a vulnerable moment with Sam where he expresses some of his feelings over everything that he missed out on by dying young, setting aside the womanizer attitude, and acknowledging his wanting for love, too. Given Trevor’s antics in the episodes prior, this reveal is kind of surprising because he seems so at peace with his lustful ways. Pair moments like this with his growing infatuation with Sam and the Trevor we see by the season’s end feels like a completely different person than the one we met in the pilot episode. He arguably has the most growth of the ghosts, actively becoming a better person in his afterlife, though he isn’t without his downfalls.

Image via CBS

One of the most interesting aspects of Trevor’s presence is his being the most modernized of the ghosts at Woodstone. He died in the year 2000, right as texting was beginning to take off. He’s familiar with computers, as seen when he quickly learns how to use Jay’s iPad well enough to online date. This puts him on a more even playing field with Sam, and some of the series’ funniest moments have come from this. For example, when Hetty’s husband Elias (Matt Walsh) is dragged to hell, Alberta yells, “He went down on us” without a clue as to what it means. Sam begins to clarify, but Trevor interrupts her. It’s the same with the ghosts referring to moving onto the great beyond as getting “sucked off.” These moments are some of the best of the series, and all of this helps us relate more with Trevor as he shamelessly delights in this beautiful comedy.

Trevor could have easily been a character that viewers couldn’t stand, his personality and jokes flying too far over the line of blatant misogyny and classism (among other things). But, he is truthfully one of the highlights of the entire series. He skirts the edge, making some of the more risqué jokes that are often the most memorable of the episode. His friendships with all of the other characters show off another side to him, one that doesn’t quite align with his playboy facade — in a good way. Ghosts wouldn’t be the same without Trevor, his enormous heart, and the humor he uses to deflect when his emotions come into play.

Ghosts Season 2 premieres September 29 on CBS. The first season is streaming on Paramount+.