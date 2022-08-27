Stars Hollow’s beloved car mechanic will appear in season two of the CBS sitcom Ghosts. Gilmore Girls alum Rose Abdoo is joining the cast in the Woodstone B&B as a living and breathing, no-nonsense TV producer.

After photos surfaced last week of Abdoo hanging out with the Ghosts star Rose McIver in Montreal, TVLine confirmed the actress will guest-star in the show’s sophomore season, but not as a spirit. As the veteran TV producer of a show called Dumb Deaths, she is filming the show’s latest episode with the Woodstone Mansion as the setting. The actress took to her Instagram to announce that she had “the best time with this amazing cast” and captioned the photos, sharing how excited she is for fans to finally see the episodes: “A couple of Roses! I went all the way to Montreal, Quebec to work on “Ghosts” to discover this beautiful talented [Rose McIver] & I are neighbors in LA & took the same fabulous zumba classes with @kking_dance1 !”

Ghosts on CBS first aired in 2021 and is an adaptation of the hit BBC One series of the same name. The supernatural sitcom follows a young couple – Sam (McIver) and her husband Jay (Utkarsh Ambudkar) – who inherit a beautiful country house, only to find it's inhabited by a collection of ghosts all from different historical periods. As the couple attempts to make their dreams come true of opening their own bed-and-breakfast, Sam discovers she can see the ghosts of people who died on the property and who now spend their days amid restless squabbles. Despite its spooky premise, the show is full of laughter from its cast including Asher Grodman (Succession), Danielle Pinnock (Young Sheldon), Brandon Scott Jones (Isn't It Romantic), Richie Moriarity (What We Do in the Shadows) and Rebecca Wisocky (Devious Maids).

Image via CBS

RELATED: The Cast of 'Ghosts' Revisits Utkarsh Ambudkar's A+ 'Jurassic Park' Improv and Tease Season 2

Abdoo, who played the sarcastic fan-favorite character with no-filter on Gilmore Girls, has recently appeared on Saved by the Bell, a short-lived follow-up series to the popular ’90s sitcom of the same name, as well as the Dax Shepard-led ABC sitcom Bless This Mess, among other series, though she is best known for her role as Gypsy, the actress and comedian played Josefina in 11 episodes of the HBO Max original Hacks. Abdoo will also be appearing as the role of Selma in the upcoming Hulu series Reboot, which follows the dysfunctional cast of a rebooted early 2000s family sitcom.

Ghosts returns for its second season on Thursday, Sept. 29 in its new 8:30/7:30c time slot on CBS, but the episodes featuring Abdoo have yet to be announced. Watch the teaser trailer for Season 2 of Ghosts below.