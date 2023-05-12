Editor's note: The below contains major spoilers for the Ghosts Season 2 finale.Ghosts Season 2 has changed things at the Woodstone quite a bit. Sam (Rose McIver) and Jay (Utkarsh Ambudkar) have faced highs and lows as they attempted to get their Bed and Breakfast off of the ground, while each of the ghosts — Hetty (Rebecca Wisocky), Isaac (Brandon Scott Jones), Trevor (Asher Grodman), Flower (Sheila Carrasco), Thorfinn (Devan Long), Alberta (Danielle Pinnock), Sasappis (Román Zaragoza), and Pete (Richie Moriarty) — have embraced the new normal and expanded their shared afterlife in various ways. Hetty and Trevor have embraced romance or, rather, casual sex. Flower and Thor are deep in the throes of their newly-minted love affair, while Isaac and Nigel (John Hartman) took a step forward with Nigel’s moving into the Woodstone from the outhouse in the back. The others may not have much going on romantically, but one, in particular, has just had her entire worldview shaken.

RELATED: ‘Ghosts’ Season 2: Here’s Who Murdered Alberta Haynes

The ‘Ghosts’ Season 2 Penultimate Episode Tees Up the Finale… Partially

Image via Paramount / CBS

In the penultimate episode, the hunt for Alberta’s killer comes to a head as the local newspaper has pulled the plug on Sam’s podcast and given her one more episode to wrap things up. In a prior episode, we left the investigation off on a rather somber note as Alberta was forced to reconcile with the note they found hidden in the wall that seemingly painted Alberta’s sister as her murderer. To disprove that theory, Alberta, Hetty, Sas, Isaac, and Thor use their recollections of the night to piece together everything they saw firsthand.

Ultimately, they end up at a dead end, but that’s because Hetty has been hiding the killer’s identity all along. It was Hetty’s son Thomas (Daniel Rindgress-Kay), who was secretly seeing Alberta’s boyfriend on the side. He used a bottle of poisoned moonshine to take Alberta out of the picture, so he could have their man all to himself. Though Alberta doesn’t blame Hetty for her son’s role in what happened — well, not entirely — she is absolutely furious with Hetty for keeping this secret from her and making her ponder what happened for a century. All the while, Trevor, Flower, and Pete fall for the classic email scam of a Nigerian prince seeking assistance and risk Sam and Jay’s financial security to do so, but thankfully, it all works out OK.

The Aftermath of Hetty’s Bombshell Reveal

Image via Paramount / CBS

After learning of Hetty’s betrayal, Alberta refuses to speak to her. Their tension has started to make the other ghosts uncomfortable as well, so a session of the Ghost Court is called into session to rule on the proper way to proceed. Pete, Sas, and Flower lead the court as Alberta makes her case, explaining how Hetty’s betrayal lasted for a century. Hetty doesn’t deny the charges Alberta has claimed but explains how she has changed over the last century with the help of great friends and a washing machine. She used to view other women as competition, as she was trained to do, but found real friendship with Alberta. She spoke up because she couldn’t allow her friend to think that her sister had murdered her before giving Alberta a genuine and heartfelt apology. After hearing both sides, the Court allows Alberta to decide whether she would like to accept Hetty’s apology and return to normal with harmony restored or let the Court proceed with punishment. Without any thought, Alberta chooses punishment.

The Court breaks temporarily and reconvenes to announce that Hetty has been convicted to spending a year alone in the woods on the Woodstone property. Hetty is dumbfounded by this extreme punishment, and Alberta doesn’t quite seem happy about it either. Hetty accepts her fate, though, proving how far she’s come, just as Trevor comes in to announce that Isaac and Nigel are engaged. This rubs salt in the wound of Hetty’s banishment. Alberta asks if she and Hetty can still spend time together, but the Court explains that isn’t an option and defeats the purpose of banishment. Alberta decides to commute the punishment and forgive Hetty but on one condition. She demands Hetty’s bedroom, leaving Hetty to room with Flower, which is perhaps a worse punishment in some ways for Hetty.

Isaac’s Got Cash

Image via CBS / Paramount

With the gift of a scented candle in hand, Sam finds the ghosts to reveal some big news. She tells them that the publisher has given her a $20,000 advance for Isaac’s memoir. However, given the big payday, the other ghosts are a little baffled by her getting such a cheap gift. They suggest, instead, that Sam give up half of the advance, so Isaac can buy something we would like and be able to use as a ghost. Sam hesitantly gives in despite Jay’s strong objections, so Isaac immediately begins to think about what he would like to use the money on. Shortly thereafter, as the ghosts are smelling lunch, Isaac reveals he’s already decided to use the money on a new day bed, which causes an emotional outburst from Nigel (because the new bed would only fit one, just as Isaac’s current bed does). Isaac is very confused, but Sas, Flower, and Nancy (Betsy Sodaro) explain to him that it’s showing he’s not ready to move forward in his relationship with Nigel yet, which is frustrating his beau.

After a pep talk from Thor and Trevor about what to do, Isaac finds Nigel. Isaac tells Nigel that he knows Nigel is upset that he isn’t ready to move in together, but Isaac explains he doesn’t feel their relationship is in the right stage for cohabitating. But, as Nigel digests the news, Isaac says they should take their relationship to that stage. He gets down on one knee and proposes, to which Nigel quickly says yes. Happily engaged, they decide to move in together and use the money to buy a king-sized bed.

The "Rightful" Heir to Woodstone

Image via CBS

Sam and Jay are caught off guard when a woman, Kelsey (Jessie Ennis), shows up at Woodstone claiming to be the rightful heir to the property. She tells Sam that her father was David Woodstone (Brian Cook), Trevor’s friend and Sam’s uncle, who had an “office romance” with an exotic dancer at a club he frequented in the ‘90s that led to, well, her. Sam is initially so excited to have found a new family member, but Kelsey informs her that she’s technically more of a Woodstone than Sam, so the house should have rightfully gone to her. Sam and Jay call up the lawyer, Dan (P.J. Byrne), who represents the Woodstone family estate, and sends his DNA guy up to the house to make sure Kelsey is who she claims to be. When the results are in, Dan announces that Kelsey is the rightful owner… and his new client.

As Sam and Jay ponder what to do, the ghosts are wondering what their new lives will be with Kelsey as the owner of the house. Jay recounts that the club David frequented was called Scores, but Trevor tells them a story about how David was banned from Scores after asking for autographs, so the story Kelsey is telling couldn’t be true. The next step? Find David’s ghost and ask him for the truth. They look up his obituary and find he died at a gentlemen’s club. Sam and Jay immediately head out and easily find David’s ghost after he makes a crude comment about Sam (because, of course). Sam tells David the story, but when he finds out that Kelsey was born in ‘97, he is completely sure that Kelsey isn’t his child because he had been “shooting blanks” since ‘93 after an incident with a coffee pot. So, who is Kelsey?

Sam and Jay call Kelsey and Dan back to the house, where they announce they would like Kelsey to do another DNA test with a lab that they have selected. Kelsey immediately breaks, asking Dan what she should do. Confused about why Kelsey is asking Dan for advice, Kelsey admits Dan agreed to pay her $10,000 to pretend to be Sam’s cousin. Dan explains he received an offer from a major hotel chain to buy the Woodstone for way above the market value, so he concocted this plan to scam Sam and Jay out of their home to pay his gambling debts. Sam and Jay kick them out, and the threat is officially over.

The Big Cliffhanger

Image via CBS / Paramount

After Jay eats some strip club sushi and started having stomach problems, he and Sam leave the Woodstone to get Pepto-Bismol following their confrontation with Dan and Kelsey. When they arrive home, they sit in the car and chat about what happened that day. Jay confirms they’re not taking the offer from the hotel chain to buy their home, but Sam chimes in to say they could never leave the ghosts. While thinking about the ghosts, Sam recounts how much they’ve grown over the last two years and how they’ve all become a family. She can’t imagine life without them, which tees up an emotional start to the already-renewed Season 3, as Sam sees a light from outside that one would presume means one of the ghosts has been sucked off. Who could it be? (Jay hopes it’s Trevor.)

Every episode of Ghosts is now streaming on Paramount+.