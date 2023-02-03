Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for Season 2, Episode 13 of Ghosts.With Valentine’s Day coming up, CBS just set one of its most anticipated romances in motion and from the looks of it, we’re in for a joy better than chocolate. Ghosts returned Thursday with a brand-new episode and while fans were treated to one very steamy hookup during its Christmas special, two more Woodstone B&B spirits just made their “will they or won’t they” relationship status official thanks to one of the mansion’s most unlikely heroes. In the Season 2 episode “Ghost Hunter,” fans finally got to see Thorfinn (Devan Chandler Long) and Flower (Sheila Carrasco) fall into their affections for one another with a long-awaited kiss in the most unconventional of settings. But if it weren’t for Pete (Richie Moriarty), we might not have ever seen these two crazy kids come together!

In the episode, that also sees the unfortunate breakup of Sasappis (Román Zaragoza) and Jessica (Nichole Sakura), Thorfinn and Flower finally get together but not without some very stressful situations that find the ghosts on the verge of evisceration. After Freddie (Mike Lane) tells his Woodstone B&B bosses Samantha (Rose McIver) and Jay (Utkarsh Ambudkar) that he suspects ghosts are haunting the mansion, he brings ghost-hunting devices to work in an attempt to catch them in the act, including a ghost trap that — you guessed it — traps Thorfinn and Flower in it. But how did it even happen?

Related: ‘Ghosts’ Season 2 Review: CBS Sitcom Illuminates Witty Spirit With Midseason Premiere

How Did Thorfinn and Flower Get Trapped?

Image via Paramount

One of the devices that Freddie brings along in his paranormal investigation is a ghost trap made in Latvia. With little to no instructions and just a label that reads “2 and under” that Trevor (Asher Grodman) quickly touts a “toy for babies,” the B&B assistant tries his best to bait whatever is haunting the mansion and trap them in the device. Placing a lone cookie on top of the machine that they all want to get close enough to smell, the ghosts laugh at Freddie’s incompetence in ghost mythology, but are still hesitant and finally decide Pete should do it.

As he is about to step up for the task, he suddenly backs out and is made fun of by Thorfinn, who calls his scaredy-cat behavior a “big surprise.” Upset by his tone, the Scoutmaster challenges the Viking to do it and naturally, he does since so much of his identity is about his fearlessness. But when Thorfinn touches the device, it suddenly sucks him in, leaving the remaining five ghosts screaming in the kitchen and shocked over the situation.

After many screams and howls over the shocking moment, Samantha and Jay are informed about the situation and as they are explaining it, Flower in her dazed state asks what happened — even though she witnessed the entire entrapment. With Hetty (Rebecca Wisocky) reminding the “dear child” of what just transpired, the ‘60s hippie unknowingly touches the device and also gets sucked in.

Are Thorfinn and Flower in Love?

Image via Paramount

After Flower told Thorfinn she loved him in Season 1’s “Viking Funeral” and even tried to create a “throuple” with him and the Headless Guy in the episode “Trevor’s Pants,” the two have been on and off for a long time. But as promised by Ghosts creators Joe Port and Joe Wiseman, the pair are finally on the verge of being something in the network sitcom’s sophomore season. Throughout Season 2, there have been sparks going off between the pair, especially as Thorfinn tried his hardest to impress Flower with his care for the environment in Season 2’s “The Tree.” But while nothing really took off, the little seeds planted in these past 12 episodes have been more than enough for a moment that fans have been waiting for.

When Sam attempts to free Thorfinn and Flower from the ghost trap following instructions shared by Freddie, the machine’s indicator light suddenly turns red and a countdown begins, to which she and Jay discover it’s an evisceration clock. With just four minutes to spare, Thorfinn and Flower are about to die “again” and it’s this moment between the two that things get really tender.

The two very eclectic spirits have an intimate, emotional chat where the hardened Viking admits if he has to go, he’s happy to at least spend his final moments with Flower. Smitten by the admission, she tells him it’s this exact side of him that she really likes seeing. As dramatic as it is, it’s this second life-and-death interaction that makes the moment between Thorfinn and Flower all the sweeter when they finally come to an honest realization about their feelings. On top of that, add in Thorfinn’s patience in waiting for her as long as it takes after she confessed her anxieties about being in a monogamous relationship following years of throuples. His admitting early on how he only wanted to be with her and no one else is a true testament to this character’s teddy bear nature and the layers behind his urine-soaked pelts. Meanwhile, Flower is blossoming with a lot more depth than her high state gives her credit for with petals of emotion breaking out from this season between bonding with Hetty, to discovering she had a brother who loved her very much despite leaving her family behind for the cult.

Pete Becomes the Hero

Image via Paramount

Meanwhile, on the outside of the trap, the Livings and ghosts are trying their hardest to come up with some sort of plan to get them out. It’s when Jay realizes the “2 and under” might actually align to capacity holding for “ghost energy” that the key to Thorfinn and Flower’s freedom is actually overloading the trap and adding another ghost. Though Sam is nervous, Jay assures her that even if he can’t see the ghosts, he loves them just as much as she does and would never suggest such a thing if it would bring them harm.

Understanding what needs to be done, Pete feels bad and puts the blame on himself, admitting if he just stood up to his fears, his two best friends would have never been trapped nor on the brink of evisceration. Sharing how he has “always played it safe in life,” Pete comes to a realization that even that kind of philosophy doesn’t make much sense after he suffered a fatal, freak accident no matter how safe he was. Stepping up to the plate, Pete gets sucked into the device and sees Thorfinn and Flower making out. Despite his announcement that he’s present in the trap and that they can stop, Flower pulls him closer — a reflex from her throuple days, no less. But just as things get even steamier, the trap starts to malfunction and all three of the ghosts are out of the trap. With Pete (and Jay) saving the day, this is a big moment for the arrow guy.

All season long, Pete has been trying his hardest to be someone who is bolder than he was during his living days, while unaware of his wife Carol cheating on him. In Season 1, we learned he was someone afraid to speak up for himself and in many ways, allowed others to take advantage of him. But as we see him open up a bit more in Season 2, we learn that the very arrow that has somewhat been a symbol of his stunted voice is breaking apart slowly as he has taken some courageous steps. In “Dumb Deaths,” Pete’s life meant something to a lot of people who cared for him, including one of his young scouts who remembered everything he said in a moment that reiterated his impact before death. It’s a tender scene that fed into more confidence for the good guy who even got the courage to try and kiss Alberta (Danielle Pinnock) in “The Liquor License.” Of course, that interaction was met with a stunned response from the 1920s prohibition-era spirit and uproarious laughter heard beyond the fourth wall, but it was a significant scene that shows Pete is getting the growth he rightfully deserves as a fully developed spirit. As allegorical as it is, his arrow is guiding him in many ways to become a fuller soul and his actions are a testament to his big heart tied to the love he has for his fellow Woodstone house ghosts. Sure, Pete might not have known true love after discovering his wife Carol had cheated on him, but the fact that he can play cupid to Thorfinn and Flower on top of the rejection from Alberta shows he is loving himself first above others, which strengthens his character.

Pete’s Impact on Flower and Thorfinn

Image via Paramount

After all is good in Woodstone B&B, Thorfinn tells Pete he has earned his respect and will no longer be known as “Puny Pete, but rather, ‘Puny Brave Pete.’” Not sure how he feels about the name change, Pete is still thankful for his Viking friend. This past season, the pair have been butting heads a bit, most recently in “The Perfect Assistant” where Pete offered advice to Thorfinn’s son Bjorn (Christian Jadah) about dealing with a bully. While Thorfinn was not too pleased at first, they eventually came to an understanding and bonded over being dads.

Flower also took a moment to thank Pete, telling him how his bravery helped her overcome her own fears. Though she will not be watching shows with clowns anytime soon much to Pete’s curiosity, she will be going on a one-on-one date with “just Thor.” With that anticipated first date airing on February 16, fans can expect a lot from the romantic episode titled “A Date to Remember.” With the latest chapter looking to peel back more on Flower’s life, audiences might need to grab the tissue box as the half-hour will conjure up some sweet feelings blended with heartwrenching moments that will stick with you well after the episode ends. Written beautifully by John Blickstead and Trey Kollmer alongside stellar, sincere performances from Carrasco and Long, the episode is quite possibly the most impactful glimpse of Flower’s backstory yet and one you’ll want to save the date for!

Ghosts airs Thursdays at 8:30 p.m. EST on CBS and streams on Paramount+.