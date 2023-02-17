Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for Season 2 of Ghosts.Ghosts on CBS, an adaptation from Joe Wiseman and Joe Port of the BBC comedy of the same name, brings Sam (Rose McIver) and Jay (Utkarsh Ambudkar) to the beautiful and somewhat decrepit Woodstone manor after Sam’s distant relative passes away. Once they arrive, Sam dreams of turning the Woodstone into a bed and breakfast, but there are a few complications when Sam trips down the staircase and falls into a coma for weeks. When they return to Woodstone, she suddenly can see the Woodstone’s other residents: Hetty (Rebecca Wisocky), Isaac (Brandon Scott Jones), Alberta (Danielle Pinnock), Sasappis (Román Zaragoza), Thorfinn (Devan Long), Pete (Richie Moriarty), Trevor (Asher Grodman), and Flower (Sheila Carrasco).

As the ghostly misadventures continue on Ghosts, now well into its second season, we can’t help but notice that Flower definitely comes across as the most real of the spirits. Even in death and the afterlife, everyone is so caught up with appearances and lies, hiding their true feelings. Hetty and Trevor are hiding their casual relationship, as Hetty becomes more at peace with her body and needs after living through years of intense repression (and cocaine). It wasn’t until recently that Isaac started to be open with himself and accept his sexuality, but his blossoming relationship with Nigel (John Hartman) still struggles due to the pair not being fully honest. While Pete is honest, he sugarcoats the things he says so he doesn’t hurt anyone else’s feelings, which definitely holds him back. There are many more examples, but suffice it to say, Flower is the one spirit we can count on to always be real with herself — even despite her being on an eternal acid trip after she was mauled by a bear she tried to give a hug.

Flower Hides the Truth Too, But It’s Different

Now, this isn’t to say Flower doesn’t lie. She does. We recently saw this in “A Date to Remember,” as Flower and Thorfinn finally go on their first date (without a third). They have a great night, as they force Jay to describe the flavor of Thorfinn’s favorite Viking delicacy and the others in the house attempt to provide them with entertainment to make their night special. However, the next morning, Flower doesn’t remember the date, which is not an unusual thing for Flower as her brain is scattered because of the perpetual acid trip. So, Thorfinn recreates the entire date, but in the middle of it, Flower slips up and reveals she actually did remember and lied about it. When Sam reaches out to Flower to ask why she lied, Flower opens up about a man she once loved who died young and left her heartbroken. After that loss, Flower became determined never to become too attached to someone ever again, which is why she lived a life of group sex and throuples with the cults and communes.

This, along with the other instances where Flower has opened up about her past, also contributes to Flower being the most real of the spirits in the house. When she opens up about her past or feelings, it’s deeper than we see from the others on Ghosts. She opens up completely, leaving no emotion unchecked and no stone unturned. Perhaps it’s the drugs, but likely just a result of her death when she was still a beautiful flower child in the 1960s, Flower knows how to get in touch with herself and share the deep, cutting truths with a fair amount of levity mixed in. This helps bring Flower and the show to another level entirely, as her stories have thus far provided some of the series’ most enjoyable and touching moments.

Flower Tells It Like It Is on ‘Ghosts’

In addition to having her heart on her sleeve, Flower is also the spirit we can always count on to tell it like it is. Because of the drugs, she has no filter and, often, no understanding of who anyone is. For instance, in a recent episode, Flower is discussing with the others that Isaac’s boyfriend fooled around with another ghost around Christmas when they were on a break. They’re stressing about whether to tell Isaac and how they should do it. When Isaac walks in and asks what’s going on, the others get quiet, while Flower blurts out what they’re talking about because she doesn’t understand at the moment that he is Isaac. No secret is safe with Flower because, consciously or subconsciously, she will spill the truth and life will be better for it as everything must be addressed.

Likewise, given what her life was like, Flower is also very comfortable in her body and sexuality. In the second episode of the second season, Flower helps Hetty begin her journey toward healing and breaking free of the repression that made her life so unbearable when she was alive. Sam and Jay’s washing machine is broken, so Flower guides Hetty through the magic of the moment and how Hetty can feel if she sits on the machine. When Jay and Sam get it fixed, Flower is there to talk with Hetty about other ways to achieve the same feeling, which has ultimately led to Hetty’s current situationship with Trevor. Flower isn’t held back by what others think of her or what society wants her to do; in fact, much of her personality is about breaking expectations and living her truth on all accounts.

As everyone does, Flower struggles with being completely honest, but she's working on it. We see it with her hiding her feelings for Thorfinn and their earlier attempt to date where Flower insisted they find a third. She’s scared to let a romantic partner into her life after what she has lost, but she’s gradually opening herself up while giving others the space to do so too. But, she doesn’t hide what she’s feeling toward her friends when they hurt or upset her. She will call them out (when she’s coherent) and she won’t keep secrets from them. She just wants everyone to be happy, to live their best (after)lives in the truth, and for peace on Earth. Nothing major.

Ghosts continues Thursdays on CBS. Every episode is now streaming on Paramount+.