Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for Season 2, Episode 15 of Ghosts.By the loins of Freya, major drama is stirring on Ghosts! While Flower (Sheila Carrasco) and Thorfinn (Devan Chandler Long) had their anticipated first date at Woodstone B&B following that very scary ghost trap fiasco, Hetty (Rebecca Wisocky) emerged as a rather duplicitous figure following a heated confrontation with Nigel (John Hartman), the boyfriend of her best friend Isaac (Brandon Scott Jones). With the two each vying to keep the American militiaman on their side, it seems like things will turn into a powder keg by season’s end. Tack on a very feisty direction that has found her tearing a bit at the seams and determined at any cost, could Hetty send Nigel to hell using her so-called “power,” like she previously did with her robber baron husband, Elias, (Matt Walsh)?

After making their relationship official with a sweet Christmas kiss, Isaac’s boyfriend Nigel finally moves into the Woodstone mansion on Thursday night’s all-new Season 2 episode, “A Date to Remember.” But after Nigel decides to throw a welcome party and invites Hetty after cholera ghost Nancy (Betsy Sodoro), the mansion matriarch feels intentionally slighted by the British lieutenant colonel. Angered by the disrespect, she works against Nigel with the help of Trevor (Asher Grodman) to embarrass Isaac’s boyfriend by hosting a party of her own, manipulating the house ghosts to attend hers, not Nigel’s. While this feels like petty house politics between two Alphas vying for the attention of their BFF, Season 2 with its weird twists and turns thus far has proven there is more than meets the eye with the mansion matriarch.

What Happened With Nigel and Hetty?

Nigel has finally moved into Woodstone, a relationship milestone that has Isaac extremely happy. But, the news has taken up much of the Revolutionary War captain’s time prompting Hetty to ask why Isaac is late for their “weekly ponder” by the upstairs den window. When Isaac remembers and agrees to leave with her, Nigel asks if he can be a part of their dynamic and “insert” himself between the two. Hetty, irked by his suggestion, tells him it’s tradition to which Nigel obliges and leaves it alone. As the day progresses, Hetty watches TV with Nancy when Nigel comes by, inviting Mrs. Woodstone to his tea welcome party. Admitting she would try and see if she can come by, it’s when Nigel leaves that Hetty jumps into a rather calculating mindset, telling Nancy how rude it was that he didn’t invite her when they were both present in the room. Unfazed, Nancy reveals she was already asked by “Captain Crumpet” to attend. Offended and angered over being invited last, Hetty states, “Nigel will rue the day he courted Hetty Woodstone as a rival.”

Slighted by Nigel’s disparaging actions, Hetty enlists the help of her secret lover Trevor, who reminds her of a clever rebuff that discountenanced another rival when she was alive. While Trevor has some major growing up to do that is well past his puppy nature (lest we forget, he almost killed Tara Reid…), it’s in this conversation we see Hetty once again scheming with the pantsless ghost to get what she wants. Using manipulative tactics, she gives into Trevor’s desires (“pillow talk”) to get what she wants. Deciding to host a party of her own for Alberta’s (Danielle Pinnock) half-birthday, Hetty goes so far as to lie to Alberta (Danielle Pinnock) about Nigel’s tastes in music just to make sure she’s on her side and won’t attend his party. While Sasappis (Román Zaragoza) catches on, he’s as much as a child and admits the scheme is one he is excited to see play out like a “powder keg.” But when Isaac arrives at Nigel’s party, he is upset by everyone ignoring his boyfriend. As he confronts his friends, he discovers Hetty threw her own party after Nigel invited Nancy before her. Isaac is hurt by his “supposed best friend,” stating what she “most cruelly” did was engage in “revenge for a perceived slight,” which he states is nothing more than a mistake.

While Nigel and Isaac are deep in conversation, Hetty interrupts to apologize for her actions and reveals she only did it because she was “jealous” of all the time Isaac spent with his new boyfriend. Expressing how she “didn’t want to be left behind,” Nigel interjects, stating he feels that way with Isaac and Hetty, and regrets inviting Nancy first. Isaac, elated by the two getting along, runs to get Sam (Rose McIver) and Jay (Utkarsh Ambudkar) to make them tea (that they can smell) for the party. However, it’s when he leaves the room that Hetty and Nigel confront each other most heatedly, admitting they are not sorry. Officially setting up a warpath between the two, Hetty shouts “Isaac will be my mine!” to which Nigel replies, “Over my dead body!”

Could Hetty Send Nigel to Hell?

While anything is possible on Ghosts, it’s no secret the writers behind the Joe Port and Joe Wiseman series are very intentional about their direction with each episode. Season 1 might have been shy of a traditional 22-episode network order, but with just 18 in the mix, the storytelling was considerably deeper and more focused over a shortened season. Packing a punch in every episode, Ghosts has managed to keep an audience because of this exact blend of meaningful storytelling. In such understanding, this means Season 1’s episode “The Vault” is one of the show’s most impactful — or at least, it should be.

Considered one of the more shock and awe offerings, “The Vault” saw Sam and Jay discover a hidden crypt that even Hetty never knew about. Once they open it and discover the spirit of her husband Elias Woodstone, the robber baron wrecks havoc, making everyone he walks through sexually aroused. While it made for some hilarious moments, Hetty saw it as a chance for Elias to change. Not one bit perturbed by the strong, defiant speech by his wife, Elias disagrees and says he’s looking forward to turning everything from funerals to baptism parties at Woodstone into — ahem, orgies. Angered by his opposition, she tells him he can go to hell, which then brings out one of the more gasp-worthy moments of the series in which a portal to hell opens up and Elias falls straight through (“He went down on us!”). When Hetty says go to hell again, this time toward Trevor, nothing happens, which points to the belief that perhaps she has to really mean it.

No one knows for sure if sending spirits to hell is Hetty’s true power, but it can be argued how at the height of her very heated confrontation with Elias in Season 1, we see this season’s Hetty 2.0 peak out from her round gown. Not to mention, it’s when Hetty doesn’t get her way that raises eyebrows as to what her intentions are. Case in point to the moment Hetty sabotages Freddie’s (Mike Lane) job because Sam won’t listen to her about getting too close to the help in the episode, “The Family Business.” Enlisting the help of Trevor to help her ruin things just to make a point, her brash actions prove she didn’t see past her own fury and ended up hurting Sam and Jay’s business. Through Hetty’s actions against her own relative via the belief she knows best despite Sam sharing her side of their clash, we can assume how the ghosts at Woodstone actually never change — like again, Trevor trying to kill Tara Reid despite knowing it’s wrong. But he can’t see past his own selfish tendencies, so what makes Hetty immune? We don’t know if she could send Nigel to hell, but she is certainly transforming into someone who wants to be heard.

What the ‘Ghosts’ Season 3 Talk Could Mean

This pure conjecture raises suspicion over the nature of Hetty’s contempt for Nigel. Is he in harm’s way? It’s a valid question as he is stepping in on her time with Isaac, something she upholds to her own traditions. Since she first experienced an orgasm thanks to Flower introducing her to the washing machine in “Alberta’s Podcast,” Hetty has constructed a new cadence to her power and autonomy, an aspect highlighted strongly through her transactional relationship with Trevor. While neither is looking for romance, the ‘90s Wall Street bro wants fun and respect, whereas Hetty strictly wants power. In the last few episodes, their relationship is padded with transactions of her asking him for favors in exchange for things he wants to do. This manipulation based on her own sexual prowess might leave the puppy out in the dust as she grows more determined on getting things her way with him acting more as a minion than an equal. Top it off with Nigel not budging from his stance over Issac, and things might be looking different come Season 3.

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Grodman hinted that major changes were coming to Ghosts Season 3, stating it will impact dynamics at Woodstone. “There’s going to be a big cliffhanger that’s going to definitely shake up what has been the norm for the last two years,” he said. “I cannot elaborate on that, but it does seem like there might be some big transitions coming up.” While there’s no saying what the actor and filmmaker means, he echoed similar teases with EW, stating “big changes” were coming that “might even scare some people.” It might be nothing – but it could also very well be something alluding to Hetty’s characteristic transformation this past season breaking from the norm at Woodstone.

Though Port and Wiseman communicated in past interviews that Alberta’s murder would be a permeating storyline in Season 2 and the tease could very well be a reveal about her untimely death, Hetty’s story feels just as significant as her voice has grown stronger. Blend in the adversary angle with Nigel, and it seems like a chaotic mix of feelings is on the horizon. Hetty might not mean it if she accidentally sends Nigel to hell in a heated scuffle, but if Season 2 has proven so far with her character coming into her own, she has loosened that corset in more ways than one.