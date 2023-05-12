Things are ever-changing at Woodstone Bed and Breakfast on Ghosts. Throughout the second season, Sam (Rose McIver) and Jay (Utkarsh Ambudkar) have both expanded their business and taken several hits. Alberta (Danielle Pinnock) solved her century-long murder mystery, though this temporarily put her at odds with Hetty (Rebecca Wisocky) because her murderer was Hetty’s son and her so-called friend knew the entire time. Thorfinn (Devan Long) and Flower (Sheila Carrasco) finally started a romantic relationship, though thankfully without Pete (Richie Moriarty) as their third. But, possibly the most surprising twist of the season was the beginning of a romance between uptight Hetty and frat bro Trevor (Asher Grodman), which began as a secret holiday rendezvous from some serious pent-up sexual frustration. However, while this pairing seemed to have quite a bit of potential in the beginning, it quickly became insufferable. The relationship just isn’t working.

This Relationship Is (Mostly) Great for Hetty in ‘Ghosts’ Season 2

At first, Trevor and Hetty’s clandestine affair was fun. It brought out another side to the characters; particularly Hetty, whose journey in the second season was to expand her mind and leave some of her steadfast anti-women behavior in the past. It all started with a washing machine and an orgasm, which butterflied into Hetty having casual sex and allowing herself to enjoy it. This has been a remarkable experience for Hetty, allowing for more growth than we’ve seen from nearly every other character thus far — aside from, arguably, Issac Higgentoot (Brandon Scott Jones). As she admits herself in the Ghosts Season 2 finale, she has changed exponentially, learning to view other women as friends and not competition while not restricting herself from feeling joy and/or pleasure. It is no doubt in part to her affair with Trevor and what she’s gained from it that Hetty finally confessed to knowing who Alberta’s murderer was instead of letting Alberta believe her beloved sister was responsible. That said, this story has been completely terrible for Trevor.

But It’s Absolutely Not Working for Trevor

This relationship allowed Trevor to finally have someone to be with after decades of loneliness, allowing for a break from his (sex-crazed, but sometimes soft and romantic) pining over Sam and Jay’s sister Bela (Punam Patel). But, it eventually felt like the writers forgot Trevor was a character of his own instead of just an object for Hetty’s growth and sexual gratification. At every turn, Hetty was embarrassed by him and ashamed of their lustful trysts. As Trevor doesn’t want to be alone and enjoyed having someone to sleep with, he only fought back temporarily until Hetty announced their relationship to the others. Shortly thereafter, they feigned a breakup, leaving them back where they started. Hetty constantly treats Trevor terribly, belittling him and shaming him with nearly every breath. Yet, Trevor takes the abuse, which is definitely the wrong message to send. Sure, Trevor has his issues and needs some growth, but this is absolutely not cutting it. He’s neither growing nor learning how to respect women, to be frank. This story has completely dimmed Trevor’s light. When he’s with Hetty, he no longer has the sparkle that has made him such a fun and enjoyable character — one we saw again when he, Flower, and Pete fell for an internet scam about a Nigerian prince and gave out Sam and Jay’s credit card information.

Season 3 Needs to Take A Different Approach (Or Drop It Altogether)

Going forward, if Ghosts is to continue this relationship, there needs to be a major shift. The finale ended with Hetty and Trevor back in the closet, hiding their affair from everyone else once again. When Hetty was almost banished to the woods for a year, Trevor wasn’t so subtle about his panic over the situation, so it’s possible that some of their friends have caught on already, but I digress. To continue on this path, there needs to be something Trevor is getting out of it (other than sex). He needs to be able to stand up for himself, something he surprisingly has trouble doing. Additionally, Hetty needs to stop treating Trevor so terribly. She needs to embrace him for all of his flaws, though it’s understandable that that could take some time as Hetty’s still learning how to love herself, too. Nonetheless, the current model is unsustainable. Trevor was probably my favorite ghost to start the season, but now I’d rank him last. This relationship has taken just about everything great away from the character, giving us only glimpses since of the hot mess we’ve grown to love despite all reason.

Preferably, though, the next season will season this relationship officially come to an end. Having to revert their relationship back to casual sex in secret is a clear sign that this relationship isn’t meant to last. They are incompatible and it’s impossible to ignore any longer. They have nothing in common, no shared interests, and very different ideas of what relationships are supposed to be. That’s part of why Isaac and Nigel (John Hartman) work so well, as they are on the same page about life. Likewise, both Hetty and Trevor lack the ability to truly compromise, as we’re seeing in Flower and Thor’s romance given their vast differences. Neither is suited for a long-term relationship or has the skills to put someone above themselves (at least as of yet). At best, we need a break for the characters to continue growing on their own before trying to rekindle this romance at some point in the future. All in all, Hetty and Trevor’s romance is dragging down the show, and, ultimately, both characters are suffering because of it. Neither is as enjoyable as they were in the first half of the season, and it’s becoming quite burdensome to watch these two fight and sleep together every week. The romance just doesn’t work, which is totally fine, so let’s move on and forget it ever happened.

