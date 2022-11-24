With the holidays just around the corner, the smash hit CBS sitcom Ghosts is offering its own spin on the festive season with its upcoming one-hour “Ghostsmas” episode this December. In new photos shared by Paramount just ahead of Thanksgiving for its December premiere, the two-part episode titled “The Christmas Spirit” finds the Woodstone Mansion ghosts up to their usual shenanigans while bringing back a familiar face.

In Part One of the holiday episode premiering on December 15 at 8 p.m. ET, Sam (Rose McIver) and Jay (Utkarsh Ambudkar) welcome back his sister, Bela (Punam Patel) for the holidays – but this time, she isn’t alone. Bringing along an adoring male companion named Eric (Andrew Leeds), the dynamic pairing inspires Sam to spark a romance between the two in an effort to feed her own love for holiday rom-coms. But while she might have a plan up her sleeve for the two unsuspecting lovebirds, the ghosts have their own ideas — one of which involves ‘90s Wall Street bro ghost, Trevor Lefkowitz (Asher Grodman) who once declared his strong affections for Bela as seen in the episode “Jay’s Sister” of Season 1.

Elsewhere in the episode and amid their own blossoming romance, Isaac (Brandon Scott Jones) is forced to look back at his own life after an awkward encounter with his new boyfriend Nigel (John Hartman). In a promotional image from the first episode, Sam can be seen decorating the Woodstone B&B with some mistletoe while the ghosts, Trevor, Sasappis (Román Zaragoza), and Hetty (Rebecca Wisocky) look on.

RELATED: 'Ghosts': Rebecca Wisocky Discusses the Halloween Episode, Hetty's Power & Her A+ Naughty Line of Dialogue

In Part Two of the Ghosts holiday episode, airing the same night at 8:30 p.m. ET, Sam and Woodstone’s eldest spirit Thorfinn (Devan Chandler Long) somehow get caught in the crossfire between the two romantic schemes surrounding Bela. But as Sam and the ghosts tend to such matters of the heart to sort it all out, Isaac’s marriage to Beatrice sheds light on how his apprehension in expressing his feelings to Nigel is factoring into the new relationship. While not much else is known about the episode, co-showrunner Joe Port teased to TVLine earlier this fall that fans can expect an "attempted Hanukkah miracle" from Trevor.

The extra-large festive offering sees Hartman and Patel returning alongside the cast — McIver, Ambudkar, Long, Jones, Danielle Pinnock, Sheila Carrasco, Zaragoza, Richie Moriarty, Grodman, and Wisocky. With the two-part episode of Ghosts being the last new offering for 2022, fans can expect a return of the smash hit sitcom and its remainder of Season 2 in January 2023.

Ghosts airs on Thursdays at 8:30 p.m. EST on CBS and is streaming on Paramount+. Check out more images from the two-parter down below.

Image via Paramount

4 Images