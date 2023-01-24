Trevor Lefkowitz (Asher Grodman) is starstruck in new images from Season 2 of the hit CBS comedy Ghosts. As previously announced by Deadline, Tara Reid is coming to the manor to attend a remembrance of the former hard-partying businessman after his remains are found in the upcoming episode "Trevor's Body." After hearing about his major crush on Reid since the beginning of the series, the two finally reunite in stills from the episode ahead of its release on February 9.

A smiling Reid greets Trevor in the key image of the batch and, although his face isn't shown, he's surely smiling from ear to ear. He frequently name-drops Reid throughout the series, most notably in the pilot where he expresses that one of the highlights of his life was attending one of the actress's exclusive birthday parties in the Hamptons in 1998. Reid seems quite happy to swing by for the occasion too. Series co-creator Joe Port had an open invitation for the American Pie star to pay a visit to which she replied "You guys are funny, this show looks fun."

Other images show everyone gathered for the memorial, but Reid isn't the only guest star on board for this Trevor-centric episode. Laraine Newman and Chip Zien will make appearances as his parents Esther and Lenny Lefkowitz. They pay a visit to Woodstone Mansion once their son's body is found, but when Trevor discovers they've divorced, he hatches a plan with Sam (Rose McIver) to turn the memorial into a "parent trap" to save their marriage. He seems more than happy to see the two of them again as he sits behind them and presents them to everyone around.

RELATED: 'Ghosts': Why Brandon Scott Jones Hopes to Explore the Isaac/Beatrice Relationship More

Ghosts Season 2 Continues Bringing Humorous Haunts to CBS

Although there are still several episodes left, Season 2 of Ghosts has been an absurdly successful follow-up to the already-brilliant freshman season last year. The series is already renewed for a third season on CBS after the season was averaging over 9 million viewers per episode on the linear network alone, cementing it as the network's top comedy. Members of the comedic ensemble are starting to get attention for other big projects as a result of the success, including Danielle Pinnock who'll next join Eddie Murphy in his new comedy Candy Cane Lane.

Developed by Port and Joe Wiseman based on the beloved British series of the same name, Ghosts sees couple Sam and Jay (Utkarsh Ambudkar) inherit their darling country house and set out to turn it into a bed and breakfast. Soon, however, they find out that the place is inhabited by a motley crew of sidesplitting spirits who, during their mortal lives, died on the mansion grounds. Rounding out the cast are Sheila Carrasco, Richie Moriarty, Devon Chandler Long, Román Zaragoza, and Rebecca Wisocky.

Ghosts currently airs every Thursday on CBS, though you'll have to wait until February 9 to see Reid arrive at the Woodstone B&B. Check out the new images below:

6 Images